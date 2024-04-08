Prescott Valley man sentenced to 20 years after police shoot-out

Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane announced that on March 21 Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael P. McGill sentenced Joshua Anson Schnoebelen, 35, of Prescott Valley, to 20 years in prison.

The sentencing followed a lengthy hearing. The sentence is a “flat time” ruling, meaning Schnoebelen will have to serve every day without the possibility of early release, according to a news release.

Schnoebelen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault of several law enforcement officers and criminal damage and disorderly conduct committed against family members.

McGrane commended Deputy County Attorney Kristen Sharifi for her meticulous preparation of the case, and stated, “Yavapai County’s law enforcement officers are hard-working, ethical, and professional. Just like plumbers, teachers, and the many other hard-working members of our community, police officers go to work every day with the expectation that they will be safe, and that their work will make our community better. When dangerous criminals choose to shoot at someone, the highest punishment is in order. I commend these Prescott Valley officers for their professionalism and service to the community.”

The incident began just after midnight on Dec. 30, 2021, following a 911 call from Schnoebelen’s family. The caller reported Schnoebelen was yelling, knocking over furniture, and had slammed a family member’s head against a wall, and that several children were in the home. The caller reported that Schnoebelen was actively loading several firearms, and stated that he would shoot the police if they came to his house. Law enforcement officers spent hours attempting to get him to put down his weapons and surrender. He eventually opened fired on officers, hitting one officer in the leg and grazing the head of another. Officers returned fire ending the standoff.

Schnoebelen was apprehended and was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.