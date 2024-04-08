Pets of the Week: Ember & Cinder (Catty Shack)

Ember and Cinder are bonded littermates. Ember is an intelligent gray tabby female. Her response to a “Hello Kitty” greeting is a kitty “hello” right back. She loves to play and has a strong instinct to hunt things down. Cinder can be a shy girl and a little head shy but pet her on the back and there is an instant purr! Born June 6, 2023, Cinder is a huge fan of the laser light.

If you are interested in these cuties, please send an inquiry through Petfinder.com or Catty Shack rescue.org.

They can also be seen at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.