Pet of the Week: May Flowers (Blackhat Humane Society)

May Flowers is an orphan from the reservation, and is a 3-month-old vaccinated shepherd mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 8, 2024 2:38 p.m.

May Flowers, an orphan from the reservation, is a 3-month-old vaccinated shepherd mix and is ready to bloom in a new home of her own. She is a happy and friendly pup but will need a loving human to finish her house and leash training.

If you are interested, visit blackhathumanesociety.org or call 928-899-3942.

Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.

