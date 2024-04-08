Pet of the Week: May Flowers (Blackhat Humane Society)
Originally Published: April 8, 2024 2:38 p.m.
May Flowers, an orphan from the reservation, is a 3-month-old vaccinated shepherd mix and is ready to bloom in a new home of her own. She is a happy and friendly pup but will need a loving human to finish her house and leash training.
If you are interested, visit blackhathumanesociety.org or call 928-899-3942.
Information and photo provided by Blackhat Humane Society.
