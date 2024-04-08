Pet of the Week: Jake (United Animal Friends)

The most frequently asked question about Jake is “what kind of dog is that?” He is a strikingly handsome fellow with unusual markings. While we aren’t sure what Jake’s breed mix is, we do know that his temperament is topnotch!



Jake is affectionate, gentle, observant, smart, loyal, happy, funny and confident. This outgoing and playful guy is good with cats, other dogs, adults and children of any age.

The 3-year-old weighs 54 pounds. If you would like to adopt him, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.