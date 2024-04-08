Pet of the Week: Holly (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Holly is a gorgeous dilute calico and 3 years old, with the softest hair ever. She came to Miss Kitty’s when her home situation was not working out well with several other pets and a baby on the way. Holly is a sweet lap cat that would love a quieter home where she could be a great companion. Call to meet this sweet girl.

To meet Holly, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.