Las Vegas Strip casino brings back classic R&B band for residency

High-demand Las Vegas Strip residencies usually extend for more shows to take advantage of their extreme popularity.

Many of the top headliners will continue extending their engagements for weeks or months as long as the theater they are performing in has the vacant dates to schedule.

Country Superstar Garth Brooks performed a five-year Garth at Wynn residency that began in December 2009 at the Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Encore Theatre at the Wynn Las Vegas and ended in January 2014. He returned to the Strip in his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip on May 18, 2023 and scheduled the residency through December 2023 and into April, May, June and July 2024.

Garth Brooks added shows to his Vegas residency

Fans can't get enough of Brooks, leading the country singer to add 18 more shows in September, October and December 2024.

Superstar 1970's pop singer Barry Manilow started his marathon residency at the Westgate Las Vegas off the Strip in February 2005. After 18 years of performing at the Westgate, the "Copacabana" singer broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 sold out shows at the venue in September 2023. Manilow's residency has been extended through 2024.

In some cases, a singer or band will book several shows at a hotel casino annually. Legendary rock band Chicago performed for the seventh year in a row this year at the Venetian Theater at The Venetian Las Vegas when it scheduled nine shows in February and March.

Earth Wind and Fire perform at Chase Center on Sept. 8, 2023 in San Francisco.

Earth Wind & Fire returns to the Venetian

Another group that continues returning each year to Vegas is popular R&B band Earth Wind & Fire, which brings its lengthy catalog of hits back to Apollo Global Management's (APO) Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a seven-show residency scheduled Oct. 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18 and 19, 2024. The "Let's Groove" singers last played in Vegas in 2023 with a nine-show residency Oct. 20-Nov. 4.

Official Platinum, Aisle Seating, Citi Cardmember and VIP Packages presales begin April 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at Ticketmaster. Artist presale begins April 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific, and Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Venetian presales begin April 11 at 10 a.m. Pacific. General public ticket sales begin April 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Earth Wind & Fire will wrap up its current tour with Lionel Richie on June 16 in Pittsburgh before embarking on a second tour with Chicago starting July 10 in Maryland Heights, Mo., and concluding on Sept. 7 in Palm Desert, Calif., a month before starting its Vegas residency.

The "September" singers – led by vocalist Philip Bailey, bass player Verdine White and drummer Ralph Johnson – most recently performed residencies at the Venetian in October and November 2022, November 2021, March 2019 and May 2018. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the band to cancel two shows in May 2020 and postpone three other shows scheduled at the Palms Casino Resort in Vegas from May until November 2020.

Earth Wind & Fire has scored eight No. 1 hits and its 23 albums have sold over 100 million units worldwide. The band has won nine Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.