Chino Valley man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor

On March 14, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) contacted Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) detectives with information that child pornography had been downloaded in Chino Valley. An investigation was initiated and the location of the downloads came back to an address in the 2300 block of Cochise Drive. Investigators learned Kurt Colin, 48, of Chino Valley, lived at this address.

With this information a search warrant was obtained through the Chino Valley Municipal Court and was served on March 21 at Colin’s residence, where digital evidence was seized. A forensics exam and review of files from the digital evidence was performed by a computer forensic analyst with HSI in Flagstaff and 10 images of child sexual abuse material were found.

On March 29, CVPD officers arrested Colin and booked him into the Yavapai County jail in Prescott on nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Further information was unavailable at press time.