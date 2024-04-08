A list of 20 of the biggest discounts offered to members of the United States military, their families, and veterans

Are you a member of the United States Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, Space Force, or National Guard? American brands and big retailers want to show you how much your service and sacrifice are appreciated by giving you special discounts.

These offers are valid with a military ID that shows your first and last name, branch of service, and current military status. You might think these deals only apply to active duty personnel, but in many cases, veterans and even family members are often eligible for them, too.

Offering discounts is a great way for businesses to build brand loyalty and connect with important consumer demographics, like Generation Z — but our servicemen and women benefit even more from these incentives, as they often struggle financially in their early years of service.

According to the Department of Defense, in 2024, there were 2.1 uniformed service members and 2.6 million family members stationed around the world, and approximately 40% of all active duty military were aged 25 years or under. A 2021 Congressional survey on the financial challenges facing active duty military reported that basic pay for E-3 enlistees with less than 2 years of service was only $25,247 — that’s barely enough to get by on, even with housing subsidies and federal tax advantages, so you can see why it really pays to take the time to search out these deals.

The good news is, these discounts are pretty sweet: They average around 10% but sometimes go as high as 40% — and we’re talking about the “good stuff” too, like cell phones, clothing, airline tickets, and even cruise fare.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals from the biggest brands and retailers for military members:

Technology

Apple offers a 10% discount to active and veteran members of the U.S. military, National Guard, and reserves, as well as family members who reside in the same household. (Note that Apple Vision Pro is currently excluded from these deals.)

AT&T features savings of 25% off mobile and data plans for military, vets, and their families.

Dell salutes military members and their families with a 5% coupon off its electronics that are available to those with a .mil email address.

Samsung offers savings of up to 30% off for active duty members who join its email list using a .mil address.

Verizon offers savings of $10 per month on select Fios Business Internet plans. Military small business owners are eligible for its Business Unlimited plan for as low as $30 per line per month.

Clothing & accessories

Adidas gives active duty military, veterans, retirees, and their spouses and dependents a 30% discount on online and in-store purchases, and 15% at its factory outlets. Note that Ivy Park, Disney, and Sam Smith brands, among others, are excluded from this deal.

Crocs features savings of 25% off all full-priced footwear. This offer is instantly available when military status is verified using ID.me software.

Foot Locker lets active duty, retired, and reservist military and their dependents take 10% off their online and in-store purchases, which is good for use up to four times a month or up to a $100 maximum discount.

Lululemon rolled out a 15% discount on its athleisure wear and accessories to military members, their spouses, and their dependents.

New Balance gives the military (as well as teachers, first responders, and government employees) 15% off their full-price purchases on a monthly basis.

Nike offers a 10% discount to all active, veteran, and retired military personnel; upon validating their status, a single-use promo code gets sent out. This discount is available for use on a weekly basis and cannot exceed more than four uses per month.

Under Armour typically rolls out a 20% discount to active duty military and veterans for its state-of-the-art sportswear, but as of April 2024, the company is offering even more: 40% off on its website and in Under Armour Brand House stores. To receive the discount, individuals must have their IDs verified using ID.me.

Travel

American Airlines honors active duty, veterans, and their families with a series of perks that include reduced airfares, free checked bags, and priority boarding. To receive the discounted airfare, you must call reservations and provide your military ID.

Delta gives active duty military the benefit of bringing more on their flights by allowing one free checked bag. There are restrictions to the size of checked bags according to whether the trip is for personal or military reasons, so be sure to check their website for complete details.

Royal Caribbean gives active duty, veterans, those honorably discharged, and their spouses reduced rates on select sailings. According to CruiseCheap, these discounts run as high as 50%.

Toyota rolled out a $500 rebate on new and used vehicle purchases to active duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

Entertainment

Walt Disney World offers several discounts to active and retired service members and their families, including discounted, multi-day theme park tickets, and discounted meals and lodging at the Shades of Green military recreation center located one mile from the Magic Kingdom. Note that veterans must have 20 years of service to be eligible for these discounts.

Universal Studios gives active duty military, retired military, and their spouses discounts on tickets to any Universal Studios theme park, including Harry Potter World, up to 40% off stays at Universal Studios Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and up to 35% off stays at other Universal hotels.

Big box retailers

Target expresses its gratitude to American servicemen and women and their families by offering a 10% discount on its groceries, electronics, and other essentials. The discount started as a Veterans Day perk but has been extended year-round.

Specialty retailers

Each Veterans Day, Tractor Supply gives a 15% discount to military members and families that’s good on all products, including lawn and garden supplies, tools, pet products, and more.

Bonus: Even more savings through the WeSalute subscription app

Military members and their families are eligible for even more discounts through the WeSalute app, which has deals up to 60% off from 1-800 Flowers, Budget Rent a Car, CVS Pharmacies, the Oakley sunglasses company, Walmart, and many more. A 30-day trial costs $4.95, while an annual plan costs $64.90 billed in monthly, $4.99 installments.