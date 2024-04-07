Tiger Woods opens huge entertainment venue off Las Vegas Strip

New entertainment options in Las Vegas continue to open, providing visitors and locals with a variety of amusement choices to choose from.

MGM Resorts International's Luxor in January 2024 opened Play Social's 15,000-square-foot immersive adult playground Play Playground, which features an array of interactive large-scale games emphasizing tactile skill, memory, puzzles and teamwork.

The venue offers 20 immersive games and attractions, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.

The venue is different from a Dave & Buster's or Chuck E. Cheese, as it does not feature any arcade, virtual reality or augmented reality games. Players earn credits for winning at the immersive games that can be exchanged for prizes in the Prize Center, which is one aspect similar to the arcade-style restaurants. Play Playground is open for all ages by day and adults only by night.

Sin City also has Area 15, a multi-experience arts and entertainment venue located just off the Strip on South Rancho Drive, less than 2 miles from the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino and a little over a mile from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Area 15 boasts 28 different venues, including a carnival midway, arcade, a flight simulator, indoor golf simulators, duel-track rollerglider ride Haley's Comet, virtual reality experiences and various lounges and dining establishments.

The venue, however, loses one of its tenants on April 29, when Lost Spirits Distillery, which offers an immersive circus show, closes.

While one entertainment venue is closing, another operated by one of the greatest golfers of all time will open very close to the Las Vegas Strip.

PopStroke experiential golf and casual dining concept. Photo by PopStroke. PopStroke

Tiger Woods opens his PopStroke in Vegas

Legendary golf superstar Tiger Woods and golf-company partner TaylorMade on April 22 will open their mini-golf and casual dining concept PopStroke just a mile off the Las Vegas Strip in Town Square on South Las Vegas Boulevard. The entertainment venue is the 13th location for the Jupiter, Fla.-based partnership.

The Las Vegas PopStroke features a two-story building set on two uniquely designed 18-hole mini-golf courses, including an open-air dining area with climate control, an expansive outdoor beer garden, four bars featuring craft beers and signature cocktails, a fully enclosed outdoor playground for children, and oversized televisions and screens throughout the property to satisfy sports enthusiasts.

"As the dynamic hub of global entertainment, Las Vegas draws visitors from every corner of the world, embodying diversity and excitement like no other place on Earth," Popstroke founder and CEO Greg Bartoli said in a statement. "Our expansion into this iconic city celebrates our worldwide appeal and marks a thrilling chapter for PopStroke as we join the vibrant fabric of Las Vegas and its surrounding communities. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Popstroke, uniting people of all backgrounds and abilities for an unforgettable golf entertainment experience in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

Venue offers event space for parties

PopStroke promotes the venue as an ultimate destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the private second-story balcony event space overlooking both mini-golf courses allows guests to host events of all sizes, such as kids and adult birthday parties and corporate events, according to a company statement.

In addition to the two 18-hole mini golf courses and dining area, PopStroke includes an ice cream parlor with custom signature milkshakes and outdoor games like ping pong, foosball and corn hole. While playing on the mini-golf courses, guests can monitor their scores on their mobile devices and order drinks for on-course delivery through the PopStroke app.

The Sin City PopStroke will be open Sunday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to midnight. The Vegas location, which broke ground on Aug. 16, 2023, adds to 12 other PopStroke complexes in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas and South Carolina.