Samsung's newest fridge tells you how to use your leftovers

Fast Facts

Samsung's new Bespoke AI Family Hub refrigerator uses a built-in camera and software to see what's in your fridge and make recipe recommendations.

The entire Bespoke AI lineup can work together and integrate with other gadgets through Samsung's SmartThings platform.

After sharing the highlights like an AI-infused refrigerator at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung (SSNLF) formally unveiled its complete lineup of new home appliances at a dedicated “Bespoke AI” launch event on Apr. 3, 2024.

Central to the line of refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, robot vacuum cleaners, and microwaves is the commonality of AI. It comes in the form of various new modes, some focused on making cooking easier or even using less energy, but unlike some other added features from competitors, Samsung’s Bespoke AI feature set feels very useful.

Related: Samsung’s Music Frame is indeed as cool as it looks

Samsung's blends Bespoke with AI features and functionality

Additionally, if you have a newer smartphone — like a Galaxy S24 Ultra — a new Tap To View feature lets you tap your phone to the fridge and have it automatically mirror the screen. Samsung

Take Samsung’s new Bespoke AI Family Hub fridge; true to its name, it has a 32-inch touchscreen built into the top right door, but it now has a camera that can detect the food you’re placing inside and what you’ve been using. This means that with the food you have left, it can recommend recipes, and if more ingredients are required, it can easily put together a shopping list for you and even help you process the order with a delivery service.

Thanks to a glowing red indicator at the top of the door frame inside, you'll know when the camera is on. At launch, it can recognize 33 fresh food items. So, if you have leftover tomatoes and spinach leaves, it might recommend pasta. Given that this is software, we expect that Samsung will update it to let it identify even more food types.

Additionally, if you have a newer smartphone — like a Galaxy S24 Ultra — a new Tap To View feature lets you tap your phone to the fridge and have it automatically mirror the screen. Shane Higby, SVP at Samsung, told us that while mirroring the phone isn’t brand new, tap to view “makes it that much more convenient.”

It goes right in line with why a screen can be so handy. As the most common touchpoint Higby recalled, adding a calendar there or an easy spot to leave other family members notes makes a ton of sense. Considering that Family Hub has been around since 2016, it’s gotten a loyal following, and with the Bespoke design, it’s now a modern fridge in every way. The screen can be used for streaming TV, browsing recipes, seeing what you have inside the fridge, and even reminding you when food might be about to expire.

New for the latest Family Hub are sensors in the doors that you can run your hand in front of and have it automatically open the door. It’s similar to holding your foot out to open a trunk and will likely be handy in a business kitchen.

Related: Samsung’s Ballie robot has some impressive new features -- and you can buy one soon

Samsung offers two styles for the new Family Hub fridge — Stainless Steel and White Glass — and both support swappable door panels to let you customize your home’s aesthetic. You can learn more about the fridge and even lock in an order while saving up to $1,200 here. The Bespoke 4-door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ and AI Vision starts at $4,999.

Samsung's Bespoke Slide-In Induction Range ditches traditional knobs for a 7-inch LCD screen. Samsung

Alongside the latest Family Hub refrigerator, Samsung also showed off the new Bespoke Slide-In Induction Range that ditches traditional knobs for each burner and adds a 7-inch LCD screen.

That will be the main control unit and pairs with new “Ambient Edge Lighting” along the front, which glows red to let you know when burners are on, when a notification arrives, or just to act as a mood light. Since all the Bespoke appliances live within the SmartThings app for Android and iOS, this can work together with other appliances.

Even neater, thanks to a camera built inside, you can monitor what you’re cooking from the main display on the range or via the SmartThings app. It can even show as a picture-in-picture view on select Samsung TVs.

The latest Combo Washer and Dryer boasts a 7-inch LCD display with intelligent modes. Samsung

Samsung’s Bespoke lineup extends to laundry care with several Washer and Dryer units. The latest Combo Washer and dryer also boasts a 7-inch LCD display with intelligent modes catered to certain types of clothes and energy savings suggestions for those who choose to complete the cycle at less-than-peak hours. Additionally, Samsung partnered with P&G to create a custom Tide POD cold wash cycle that doesn’t require warm water and delivers a proper cleaning.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024