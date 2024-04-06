Southwest Airlines makes a major onboard safety change

When you fly on an airplane you commit to spending a period of time where the conveniences and amenities of land aren't available. People generally accept that boarding an airplane means being confined to a small space for hours where your entertainment options are limited to watching videos, reading, or maybe playing games.

It's a bit uncomfortable and space is limited, but most people can handle a bit of discomfort in exchange for getting to their destination much faster than driving or taking a train. In some cases, however, things happen on an airplane that weren't planned.

Airlines plan for this as best they can. Every seat, for example, has an airsick bag to minimize the damage, so to speak, if someone gets ill. In addition, airplanes carry a certain amount of medical equipment onboard.

"All planes are equipped with a first-aid kit, containing common over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Our flight attendants will offer OTC medication to you if the need arises. However, flight attendants will not physically administer medication — whether from the first-aid kit or that you bring with you," Southwest Airlines shared on its website.

In addition all commercial airplanes in the United States must comply with FAA regulations.

All plans must have "at least one approved Automated External Defibrillators (AED), legally marketed in the United States in accordance with Food andDrug Administration (FDA) requirements and at least one approved Emergency Medical Kit (EMK).

The FAA lists a bunch of medical supplies including Epinephrine and Nitroglicerin. Both of those drugs can be used to save someone's life in the event of anaphylactic shock or a heart attack respectively.

Airlines, however, do not have to carry another life-saving drug, but Southwest Airlines LUV has followed United and Alaska Airline in adding it to the medical kits on its planes.

Southwest is improving its onboard safety kits. Image source&colon Kevin Dietsch&solGetty Images

Southwest adds overdose drug

Naloxone, which is sold in an over-the-counter nasal spray under the Narcan name, can quickly reverse the effects of a opioid overdose.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) described the product on its website.

"Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids— including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications—when given in time. Naloxone is easy to use and small to carry. There are two forms of naloxone that anyone can use without medical training or authorization: prefilled nasal spray and injectable," the federal agency shared.

Southwest Airlines has begun the process of adding Naloxone to its airplanes.

"With customer safety and comfort at front of mind, Southwest is enhancing its onboard emergency medical kits above and beyond current FAA requirements. The new kits, which are being installed throughout our fleet over the course of 2024, feature an auto-injector dosage of epinephrine, as well as doses of naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray and ondansetron (Zofran) tablets," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson shared with TheStreet.

Southwest has an airplane plan

Southwesg has been dealing with problems created by Boeing (BA) not being able to keep up with its order book,

"We are planning for 79 aircraft deliveries this year and expect to retire roughly 45-700 and 4-800, resulting in a net expected increase of 30 aircraft this year. Taking our current plan into consideration, we expect our 2024 capex to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $4 billion," said CFO Tammy Romo during the airline's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Southwest does have plans to grow its capacity.

"After finalizing our 2024 plans and refining capacity levels to better reflect the current environment, we now expect full-year 2024 capacity to be up about 6% year over year. And our 2024 capacity plans do not currently include any MAX 7 flying, so a certification of that aircraft continues to push out our 2024 capacity plans will not be impacted," she added.