Obituary: Tuula Sutton (Tunturi)

Tuula Sutton (Tunturi). (Courtesy)

Tuula Sutton (Tunturi). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 6, 2024 8:54 p.m.

Tuula Sutton (Tunturi), beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on March 26, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at the age of 80.

Tuula was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Siikainen, Finland. Tuula left Finland, moving to the United States to follow her dream of being a nurse. She loved the action and fast pace of the environment.

Tuula is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Wayne (Roger) Sutton, her devoted sons Ryan and Aaron Sutton, her daughter-in-law Dakri Sutton, grandson Joshua and granddaughter Alanah. Tuula’s kindness, compassion and dedication to her family and patients will always be remembered.

Tuula’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.

