Obituary: Martha Saenz

Martha Saenz. (Courtesy)

Martha Saenz. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 6, 2024 8:36 p.m.

Martha Saenz, 91, formerly of Prescott Valley, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2024 in Goodyear, Arizona. An Arizona native, Martha was born Nov. 8, 1932 in Miami, Arizona to Pedro and Beatrice (Carrillo) Hernandez.

Martha most loved making a home for her husband and children: Ruben A. Saenz, Virginia (Ruben) Madrid, Ronald (Inez) Saenz, Peter (Kelly Ingalls) Saenz, Paul (Martha) Saenz, Eliza (Andrew) Griest, and Lydia Saenz.

Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pedro Saenz, son, David Saenz and daughter, Mary Alice Castaneda.

Martha was blessed with 99 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren!

Funeral Services will be held for Martha on April 8, 2024 at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Hwy 69 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Viewing starts at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial services at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane in Dewey, Arizona.

Please log on to www.sunrisefuneralhome.com to view Martha’s tribute page and share a memory with her family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

