Obituary: Kelton Aker

Kelton Aker passed away on March 30, 2024. He is survived by his love and best friend, Diane, his children: Reba, Chris and Andrea, brother and sister-in-law Larry and Mary, two wonderful friends Bob and Lance, dog Buddy and cat Bob, and extended family members.

The Aker family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Marley House for providing a caring and peaceful place for friends and family to spend time with Kelton in his final days.

Kelton was born on July 29, 1948. He grew up in Morenci, Arizona where he had an adventurous, “Huck Finn” childhood, roaming the mountains and rivers of Greenlee County and surrounding areas. Kelton and family spent summers at Aker Lake in the White Mountains, which was created by his grandfather in the early 1900’s.

As a young man, Kelton worked for the Morenci mine and attended UofA and was a varsity track letterman. He later earned his graduate degree from ASU.

Kelton had many jobs that eventually led him to Prescott, where he was hired as a teacher and later became the principal of Taylor Hicks Elementary School.

As principal, he was loved by his staff, parents, students and the community.

Kelton was an athlete in his younger years, running marathons, cycling, and hiking. In retirement, Kelton enjoyed working out at the YMCA, hiking the forest around his home, building rock walls and playing pool. Kelton showed off his artistic ability by rock carving, woodturning, playing the guitar, gardening and growing his favorite flower, the orchid. Kelton’s favorite pastimes were camping and elk hunting or fishing, and just hanging out by a fire.

Kelton will be dearly missed. His family members will have private gatherings at Aker Lake to see Kelton off on his next journey. To remember Kelton, take a hike in the mountains, find a cool rock, sit by a fire, tell a joke, grow an orchid, or drink his favorite cocktail, a gin martini.

