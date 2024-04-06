Obituary: James (Jim) E. Naumann

James (Jim) E. Naumann, born March 5, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away after a lengthy illness in Prescott, Arizona on March 13, 2024.

Jim and his wife, Betty, moved to Prescott in 1993. Jim loved Prescott and often called it “God’s country.” He loved his wife, Betty, even more, often telling her, “You are my jewel.”

While Jim was a successful co-owner of Whalen Used Cars in Prescott for a number of years, he found his passion in photography, which he was able to continue thanks to digital photography after his illness resulted in his being mostly housebound.

Jim and Betty were together over 40 years and had a wonderfully blended family of nine children. He is survived by his wife, six children, 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott at 11:00 a.m., May 8, 2024.

Information provided by the family.