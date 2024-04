Barry Russell Spangler born Aug. 18, 1941 in York, PA, passed away Jan. 31, 2024 in Prescott, AZ. A Military honor service will be held on April 26, 2024 at 11:00 at the Prescott National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on April 27, 2024 at 11:00 at the Canyon Bible Church in Prescott Valley.

