HUSD Governing Board meeting rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 11

After a crime spree at Bradshaw Mountain High School that law enforcement connected to the $60 million construction of the Legado Luxury Apartments on nearby Florentine Drive disrupted school district operations this week, the Humboldt Unified School District has rescheduled its Governing Board meeting planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, one week after it was intended to be held.

The board meetings are hosted in the Vista Training Room in Building 400 on the district office campus off North Robert Road.

School district officials said the meeting agenda will remain the same as scheduled, including discussions of the district restructuring timelines; changes of existing positions to offer some new kindergarten through middle school STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) roles with literacy and library science components, as well as career explorations and agricultural learning at the middle school levels; and the superintendent evaluation.

Given the events of the last week, district leaders are likely to recap for the community decisions that required the closing down of all schools on Friday as local, state and federal law enforcement agencies continue their investigation and pursuit of a suspect believed to be the same person involved in the criminal damage at Bradshaw High School and the fire disaster. The board meeting was canceled, as the district was left without Internet and the ability to livestream the meeting.

As at all meetings, the board will allow for public participation for those who file comment cards at the beginning of the meeting.