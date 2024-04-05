Tesla's Cybertrucks are 'Cyberbricking' shortly after delivery, reports owners

Another day, and it seems like Tesla's (TSLA) Cybertruck cannot catch a break.

Whether it is rusty surfaces, a potentially dangerous headlight design, or its inflated resale value, almost all the aespects stainless-steel truck has been covered before many have gotten into customer's hands.

However, many customers who have taken delivery of their shiny, new stainless steel beasts have taken to social media and owner's forums to share all sorts of critical problems that their trucks developed shortly after getting the keys.

Citizens are visiting the Tesla Cybertruck in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, on April 4, 2024. NurPhoto&solGetty Images

In a section of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum titled "Issues, Repairs, Warranty, Recalls," owners have described a wide variety of different issues that have occurred with their vehicles within a short time of their delivery.

In a thread started on March 30 titled "Worst delivery in my life (truck died in 5 minutes)," a user by the name of cyberstank described in detail how their Cybertruck made it just a mile from the delivery center before breaking down.

"Took delivery today, AWD. made it 1 mile down road, started getting steering error, flashing red screen, pulled off side of highway now the truck is dead and I’m waiting for a tow truck," they said. "Dealer couldn’t do anything for me. It was great for 5 minutes. tried everything, restarting, screen is stuck black and keeps beeping."

"Tesla really rushed these trucks out, what a nightmare," they concluded.

Visitors take photos of the Tesla electric Cybertruck on display in a shopping mall on Feb. 27, 2024 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Wang HE&solGetty Images

In another thread posted on April 2, forum user Edjcyberbeast reported that their truck's brakes malfunctioned at about 350 miles into ownership, sending the Tesla straight into a traffic light pole.

"I was driving like usual and when coming into a turn releasing the accelerator but the speed wasn't reducing... so i pressed the brake... but it didnt engage.... until it was too late and i hit a signal light pole, also airbags didnt deploy," the user said.

In replies to the initial post, user Edjcyberbeast said that they had the truck for just five days, and that they left the scene of the accident unscathed. Other users asked whether Tesla's regenerative braking system had any factor in the accident.

Usually, Tesla's regenerative braking system is supposed to slow down the vehicle and direct unused power back to the battery when the driver lifts off the accelerator, but user Edjcyberbeast said the system wasn't working as strong as before.

"Regen was working, but it was limited, it was different than before (I’m doing a bad job of explaining), hence the application of brakes which also had a delayed feeling," they wrote.

"I’m glad to be uninjured," they concluded.

The issues aren't just being reported by those on the forums. Author and entrepreneur Brady Brim-DeForest tagged Elon Musk in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) complaining that his new Cybertruck wouldn't move after just 21 miles into ownership. In photos he attached to the post, multiple warning alerts and trouble codes can be seen littering the screen.

Hey @elonmusk — just picked up my @Tesla CyberBeast. Drove five miles, parked, and now it won’t drive. Only 21 miles on the odometer. What gives? pic.twitter.com/vM4hUm8ofQ — Brady Brim-DeForest (@bradybd) April 4, 2024

"Hey @elonmusk — just picked up my @Tesla CyberBeast. Drove five miles, parked, and now it won’t drive. Only 21 miles on the odometer. What gives?," Brim-DeForest asked on X.

Tesla has not had a great reputation in terms of initial quality very recently. As fit and finish issues and other build quality problems like panel gaps have been thoroughly reported on delivery throughout its lineup of EVs, one Tesla fan took it up to himself to provide owners with thorough, detailed, easy-to-follow delivery checklists that can be used to inspect Model 3's, Model Y's, Model X's and Cybertrucks upon delivery.

TheStreet has reached out to Tesla for comment.

