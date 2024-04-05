Tesla's Cybertrucks are 'Cyberbricking' shortly after delivery, reports owners

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract canceled as of today, April 5 HUSD schools closed Friday April 5 New trail created near downtown Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers train display at Pine Ridge Marketplace Saturday Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group/Aetna negotiations for new contract remain stalled Accused of murder, Camp Verde teen agrees to plea deal Tell us about your collection Total of 31 candidates file for 16 Yavapai County positions New courthouse plaza statue proposed to honor Prescott’s ‘Wish Man’ Police Chief Ticer: One suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla's Cybertrucks are 'Cyberbricking' shortly after delivery, reports owners

James Ochoa
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 11:51 p.m.

Another day, and it seems like Tesla's  (TSLA)  Cybertruck cannot catch a break. 

Whether it is rusty surfaces, a potentially dangerous headlight design, or its inflated resale value, almost all the aespects stainless-steel truck has been covered before many have gotten into customer's hands. 

However, many customers who have taken delivery of their shiny, new stainless steel beasts have taken to social media and owner's forums to share all sorts of critical problems that their trucks developed shortly after getting the keys.

Related: Report: Elon Musk may have killed Tesla's most appealing product

Citizens are visiting the Tesla Cybertruck in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, on April 4, 2024.

NurPhoto&solGetty Images

In a section of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum titled "Issues, Repairs, Warranty, Recalls," owners have described a wide variety of different issues that have occurred with their vehicles within a short time of their delivery. 

In a thread started on March 30 titled "Worst delivery in my life (truck died in 5 minutes)," a user by the name of cyberstank described in detail how their Cybertruck made it just a mile from the delivery center before breaking down.

"Took delivery today, AWD. made it 1 mile down road, started getting steering error, flashing red screen, pulled off side of highway now the truck is dead and I’m waiting for a tow truck," they said. "Dealer couldn’t do anything for me. It was great for 5 minutes. tried everything, restarting, screen is stuck black and keeps beeping."

"Tesla really rushed these trucks out, what a nightmare," they concluded.

Visitors take photos of the Tesla electric Cybertruck on display in a shopping mall on Feb. 27, 2024 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Wang HE&solGetty Images

In another thread posted on April 2, forum user Edjcyberbeast reported that their truck's brakes malfunctioned at about 350 miles into ownership, sending the Tesla straight into a traffic light pole. 

"I was driving like usual and when coming into a turn releasing the accelerator but the speed wasn't reducing... so i pressed the brake... but it didnt engage.... until it was too late and i hit a signal light pole, also airbags didnt deploy," the user said.

In replies to the initial post, user Edjcyberbeast said that they had the truck for just five days, and that they left the scene of the accident unscathed. Other users asked whether Tesla's regenerative braking system had any factor in the accident. 

Usually, Tesla's regenerative braking system is supposed to slow down the vehicle and direct unused power back to the battery when the driver lifts off the accelerator, but user Edjcyberbeast said the system wasn't working as strong as before.

"Regen was working, but it was limited, it was different than before (I’m doing a bad job of explaining), hence the application of brakes which also had a delayed feeling," they wrote. 

"I’m glad to be uninjured," they concluded.

More Business of EVs:

The issues aren't just being reported by those on the forums. Author and entrepreneur Brady Brim-DeForest tagged Elon Musk in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) complaining that his new Cybertruck wouldn't move after just 21 miles into ownership. In photos he attached to the post, multiple warning alerts and trouble codes can be seen littering the screen. 

Hey @elonmusk — just picked up my @Tesla CyberBeast. Drove five miles, parked, and now it won’t drive. Only 21 miles on the odometer. What gives? pic.twitter.com/vM4hUm8ofQ

— Brady Brim-DeForest (@bradybd) April 4, 2024

"Hey @elonmusk — just picked up my @Tesla CyberBeast. Drove five miles, parked, and now it won’t drive. Only 21 miles on the odometer. What gives?," Brim-DeForest asked on X. 

Tesla has not had a great reputation in terms of initial quality very recently. As fit and finish issues and other build quality problems like panel gaps have been thoroughly reported on delivery throughout its lineup of EVs, one Tesla fan took it up to himself to provide owners with thorough, detailed, easy-to-follow delivery checklists that can be used to inspect Model 3's, Model Y's, Model X's and Cybertrucks upon delivery.

TheStreet has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: