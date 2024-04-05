Shoppers say this 6-piece sheet set feels like 'sleeping in a cloud,' and it's on sale for just $16 at Amazon

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD schools closed Friday April 5 New trail created near downtown Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers train display at Pine Ridge Marketplace Saturday Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group/Aetna negotiations for new contract remain stalled Accused of murder, Camp Verde teen agrees to plea deal Tell us about your collection Total of 31 candidates file for 16 Yavapai County positions New courthouse plaza statue proposed to honor Prescott’s ‘Wish Man’ Police Chief Ticer: One suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley Colorado man dies after motorcycle accident in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Shoppers say this 6-piece sheet set feels like 'sleeping in a cloud,' and it's on sale for just $16 at Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 2:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are many types of sheets on the market like cotton, microfiber, and flannel, and thankfully, an expensive price tag doesn't automatically mean better. You can score a comfortable bedding set without spending a ton of money.

The Ilavande Queen 6-Piece Sheet Set is proof of that, considering it's on sale for only $16 at Amazon right now and comes with everything you need to make your bed cozy and relaxing. The set includes one deep-pocket fitted sheet suitable for mattresses up to 14 inches thick along with a fitted sheet and four pillowcases. This Sage Green shade brings a subtle pop of color to any room and is on sale at the lowest price, but the sheets are also available in seven other colors at various price points. 

Ilavande Queen 6-Piece Sheet Set, $16 (was $24) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This set is made of double-brushed microfiber, which is lightweight, breathable, and naturally softer than cotton and continues to get softer as it's washed. That's why this material is such a popular pick for bedding, and it's easy to care for since it's machine-washable without bleach or fabric softener and dryer-safe on a low heat setting. Don't worry, it's also resistant to shrinking, fading, pilling, and wrinkling so you don't have to break out the iron after every wash.

With all of those incredible features, it's not surprising that these sheets have nearly 6,000 five-star ratings and have sold over 1,000 times in the past month. Multiple shoppers say they feel like "sleeping in a cloud" because of how comfortable they are.

"I have ordered several sets and they wash beautifully," another reviewer wrote. "They are like air on my skin. I’m getting them for every bed in the house. The price is so good for this quality. The only thing I compare them to is my five-star experience at an exclusive hotel!"

Follow suit with other satisfied customers and treat yourself to the Ilavande Queen Sheet Set while it's on sale for only $16. At such an affordable price, you might as well stock up on all your favorite colors. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: