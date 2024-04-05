Shoppers say this 6-piece sheet set feels like 'sleeping in a cloud,' and it's on sale for just $16 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are many types of sheets on the market like cotton, microfiber, and flannel, and thankfully, an expensive price tag doesn't automatically mean better. You can score a comfortable bedding set without spending a ton of money.

The Ilavande Queen 6-Piece Sheet Set is proof of that, considering it's on sale for only $16 at Amazon right now and comes with everything you need to make your bed cozy and relaxing. The set includes one deep-pocket fitted sheet suitable for mattresses up to 14 inches thick along with a fitted sheet and four pillowcases. This Sage Green shade brings a subtle pop of color to any room and is on sale at the lowest price, but the sheets are also available in seven other colors at various price points.

Ilavande Queen 6-Piece Sheet Set, $16 (was $24) at Amazon

This set is made of double-brushed microfiber, which is lightweight, breathable, and naturally softer than cotton and continues to get softer as it's washed. That's why this material is such a popular pick for bedding, and it's easy to care for since it's machine-washable without bleach or fabric softener and dryer-safe on a low heat setting. Don't worry, it's also resistant to shrinking, fading, pilling, and wrinkling so you don't have to break out the iron after every wash.

With all of those incredible features, it's not surprising that these sheets have nearly 6,000 five-star ratings and have sold over 1,000 times in the past month. Multiple shoppers say they feel like "sleeping in a cloud" because of how comfortable they are.

"I have ordered several sets and they wash beautifully," another reviewer wrote. "They are like air on my skin. I’m getting them for every bed in the house. The price is so good for this quality. The only thing I compare them to is my five-star experience at an exclusive hotel!"

Follow suit with other satisfied customers and treat yourself to the Ilavande Queen Sheet Set while it's on sale for only $16. At such an affordable price, you might as well stock up on all your favorite colors.