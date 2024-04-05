OFFERS
Shoppers say these new Brooks running shoes feel like 'floating on air,' so I tried them myself for 60 days

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 8 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

I'll be the first to admit that I probably have too many pairs of shoes, but that doesn't mean I'm going to stop expanding my collection, especially when one of my top favorite brands releases a new comfy sneaker.

Brooks debuted its new Glycerin 21 running shoe earlier this year for only $160, and I put a pair to the test for the past 60 days to see if it's really worth the hype. If you're looking for a TLDR, I won't make you wait: They're so incredibly comfortable that I'd buy them a million times over just to ensure I always have a pair on standby. I am shocked that so many colors and sizes are still in stock at Amazon and Brooks, so now's a great time to buy if you're in the market for shoes you can wear for hours on end without pain. 

Brooks Glycerin 21 Running Shoes, $160 at Amazon and Brooks

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

I have worn Brooks shoes for many years and own several styles that never disappoint, but I have to say the Glycerin 21s are now at the top of my list. I reach for them any time I take my dogs for a walk, run on my treadmill, or know I'm going to be on my feet all day.

During my 60 days of wearing them religiously, I haven't had a single blister, and my feet have never ached even after miles of running and walking. I attribute this to the cushioned footbed that provides ample amounts of support and the durable exterior that offers additional security. As if they couldn't get any better, another bonus is that each pair is made of 59.7% recycled materials including at least four plastic bottles from landfills.

And I'm not the only person raving about Brooks shoes; the brand is also backed by celebrities like Jennifer Garner as well as the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), so you know it's a stellar choice. Not to mention this pair specifically boasts several five-star ratings from other satisfied shoppers.

"They are like floating on air while having your foot wrapped in its own personal cloud of comfort," one person said. "I wish I would have found these shoes years ago."

The weather is already heating up around the country, and that means you'll need a comfortable and durable pair of shoes to wear on evening walks and daytime hikes. Do yourself a favor and order a pair of the Brooks Glycerin 21 Running Shoes for just $160. 

