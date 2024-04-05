Report: Elon Musk may have killed Tesla's most appealing product

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract canceled as of today, April 5 HUSD schools closed Friday April 5 New trail created near downtown Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers train display at Pine Ridge Marketplace Saturday Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group/Aetna negotiations for new contract remain stalled Accused of murder, Camp Verde teen agrees to plea deal Tell us about your collection Total of 31 candidates file for 16 Yavapai County positions New courthouse plaza statue proposed to honor Prescott’s ‘Wish Man’ Police Chief Ticer: One suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Report: Elon Musk may have killed Tesla's most appealing product

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 4:07 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Reuters reported that Tesla has canceled its highly-anticipated low-cost electric vehicle project. 
  • CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that Tesla was "quite advanced" in its work on a low-cost EV. 
  • Shares of Tesla fell more than 3% following the report. 

Tesla  (TSLA) , according to a Reuters report, has canceled its highly-anticipated low-cost electric vehicle project. 

Reuters, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the situation, as well as internal company documents, said that the decision to scrap the cheaper model came in February. Part of the move, according to the report, involves an internal pivot to focus more of the company's attention on developing a fleet of robotaxis. 

Messages, reviewed by Reuters and sent from Tesla program managers, said that "suppliers should halt all further activities" related to the project. 

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though its CEO, Elon Musk, wrote in a post on X: "Reuters is lying (again)." 

Shares of Tesla fell more than 3% following the report. 

Related: Tesla investors should be pleased with Elon Musk's latest big claim

The sub-$25,000 EV

Musk started talking about a cheaper EV in 2022, and in 2023, he unveiled Tesla's next-generation platform, which he said would be used to produce that cheaper vehicle, in addition to Tesla's planned fleet of robotaxis. 

"We are working on a low-cost electric vehicle that will be made at very high volume. We're quite far advanced in that work," Musk said in December. "I view the production line plans for that every week and I think the revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people's minds."

"It's not like any car production line that anyone's ever seen," he added. 

Deepwater Management's Gene Munster has said that such a vehicle could "double Tesla's business."

The Future Fund's Gary Black has said often that a cheaper vehicle, in the range of $25,000 to $30,000, would be a major catalyst for the stock. 

Tesla's apparent decision to axe a car that was designed to be more accessible, with pricing on par or below gas-powered competitors, comes just a few days after Tesla published weaker-than-expected delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2024. 

Wedbush's Dan Ives last year predicted that this cheaper vehicle would be released by the end of this year. He said it would "drastically change the ... game" for the company. 

Shares of Tesla have retreated more than 35% this year, on falling EV demand, weakening margins, delivery numbers, and, according to one investor, Musk's behavior. 

Contact Ian with tips and AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: