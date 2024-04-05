OFFERS
Report: Apple's already eyeing its next big thing

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 1:30 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Apple is reportedly exploring the robotics category, with two devices being worked on.
  • Bloomberg reports it is  “one of the company’s ever-shifting “next big things.”
  • Amazon already offers its Astro robot as an invite-only device, and Samsung is set to release its Ballie robot in 2024.

With news of Apple  (AAPL)  canceling its electric car project earlier in 2024, it now seems that the technology giant is shifting its focus toward another moonshot-style project.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is now reporting that Apple is looking into personal robotics as a category that could become “one of the company’s ever-shifting “next big things.” Specifically, with two types of robotics as of now — one that can move around a home following someone, much like Amazon’s Astro robot, and a second one that is designed to sit on a table with a display that can move.

Both are reportedly in the early stages, and it’s unclear whether both have a road to a public release. It is clear, though, that Apple is now looking into and exploring more futuristic technologies.

Gurman further noted that the tabletop robot might mirror some features already available on other Apple devices. For instance, CenterStage works with a non-movable standard front camera through software to keep you constantly in the frame. That tech paired with a moveable arm or display could let it mimic head nods from a person on the other phone but also keep whoever or multiple folks in the frame more accurately.

We’ve seen other consumer robots or robotic devices come to market; most recently, Amazon Astro dazzled back in 2021 as a $1,000+ robot with a screen — complete with a cartoonish face — that could roll around your home, have a spot for accessories, and periscoping camera to let it be used as a rolling security device. 

It has been sold and is still an invite-only product, but it shows the roadmap to a release if consumers genuinely find a robot useful. In January 2024, Samsung reintroduced us to its Ballie — a compact, circular robot infused with AI and designed to be a companion — which will launch in 2024.

It might be more likely that we see elements of these robotic projects potentially appear on other devices, something that Gurman has reported mainly with a robotic arm paired with an iPad-type device. Maybe that ends up being a smart display competitor from Apple with extra chops.

Like most Apple rumors and purported future hardware, the technology giant will take its time. If it sees the light of day, it will be announced when it’s ready. Still, it’s always exciting to see what might be the next big thing.

TheStreet has reached out to Apple for comment, and we’ll update you if and when we hear back. You can see the full original reporting from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman here

