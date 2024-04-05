Jobs report smashes forecasts as red hot labor market confounds Wall Street

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Aetna and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group contract canceled as of today, April 5 HUSD schools closed Friday April 5 New trail created near downtown Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers train display at Pine Ridge Marketplace Saturday Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group/Aetna negotiations for new contract remain stalled Accused of murder, Camp Verde teen agrees to plea deal Tell us about your collection Total of 31 candidates file for 16 Yavapai County positions New courthouse plaza statue proposed to honor Prescott’s ‘Wish Man’ Police Chief Ticer: One suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jobs report smashes forecasts as red hot labor market confounds Wall Street

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 12:49 p.m.

The U.S. economy added the biggest number of new jobs to the economy in nearly a year last month, as wage gains continue to indicate a hot labor market will stoke inflation concern into the spring and summer. 

The Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday that 303,000 net new jobs were created in March. That's up from the downwardly revised total of 275,000 recorded in February and firmly ahead of the six-month average of around 231,000. Economists were looking for a headline total of 212,000.

The economy has added 829,000 new jobs over the first three months of the year.

Average hourly earnings held steady from February levels and were up by 0.3%, matching the smallest increase since last autumn. The year-on-year gain was pegged at 4.1%, one of the highest totals since summer 2021.

Meanwhile, the labor-force-participation rate edged higher, to 62.7%, while the headline unemployment rate slipped to 3.8%, just inside Wall Street forecasts.

JUST IN: Another blockbuster month for jobs. The US economy added 303,000 jobs in March — way above expectations. The big gains were healthcare (72k) and gov’t (71k).

Unemployment rate: 3.8% (vs 3.9% in Feb)

Wage growth: 4.1% in past year (well above 3.2% inflation) pic.twitter.com/inp5TFxHpb

— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) April 5, 2024

U.S. stocks held earlier gains following the data release, with the S&P 500 called 16 points higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average looking at a 95-point advance. The tech-focused Nasdaq is called 74 points higher.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were marked 6 basis points (0.06 percentage point) higher at 4.391% while 2-year notes were pegged 5 basis points higher at 4.704%.

Earlier this week, payroll-processing group ADP said private-sector hiring improved to around 184,000 last month, well ahead of Wall Street's 140,000 forecast. Wage gains for job switchers surged to 10%, nearly double the rate of those remaining in their current positions, the report showed.

Challenger Gray's benchmark report on corporate-job losses, meanwhile, showed just under 85,000 firings last month. The tally takes the first-quarter total to around 257,254, a 5% decline from the year-earlier level.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: