ESPN exec who was recently called out by Pat McAfee is suddenly leaving the company

Colin Salao
Originally Published: April 5, 2024 2:36 p.m.

One of ESPN's top executives is leaving the company.

Norby Williamson, the company's Head of Event and Studio Production who first joined the company in 1985, is out at ESPN, as first reported by the New York Post.

ESPN Executive Editor and President of Content Burke Magnus sent out an internal memo to announce the news. Williamson gave a brief statement in the memo.

"Almost 40 years ago in 1985, I was so very fortunate to be offered an opportunity at ESPN. Due to the exceptional hard work, creativity and commitment of the people of ESPN, and to a much lesser extent my contributions, I'd like to think we've left our great company in a far better place than we found it," Williamson said in the memo.

Norby Williamson is out at ESPN.

First reported by @sportsrapport

Here is a memo from ESPN president of content Burke Magnus: pic.twitter.com/LIsGjdUYlG

— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 5, 2024

However, the New York Post reported that it was actually tension between Magnus and Williamson that may have sparked the departure of the latter.

The report indicated that Magnus was promoted to his current position about a year ago, which put him above Williamson, and that the two "did not share a vision."

ESPN will reportedly be placing an interim executive in Williamson's previous role while immediately beginning its search for a permanent replacement. 

TheStreet reached out to ESPN for comment, but they did not respond in time for this story.

Williamson had also been under some heat within the company recently as he was called out multiple times by Pat McAfee, the company's new on-air star.

Related: Here's how Aaron Rodgers just drove a $85 million wedge between ESPN and Pat McAfee

McAfee insinuated that Williamson was trying to "sabotage" him after he signed his licensing agreement with ESPN for "The Pat McAfee Show." The former football punter is reportedly getting paid around $17 million annually by the network.

Reports have surfaced about McAfee's show — which started airing on ESPN in September — receiving low ratings on the network, and McAfee has pointed the finger at Williamson for leaking those to the media. There was also a report last month that McAfee and Stephen A. Smith got into a verbal altercation — a leak which some believe may have also come from Williamson.

The Post reported that the public feud involving McAfee and Williamson was not the reason for the departure of the now former ESPN exec.

Related: Dan Le Batard expresses support for ESPN's Pat McAfee despite previous criticisms

