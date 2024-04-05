Amazon's no. 1 bestselling raised garden bed with 5,000+ perfect ratings is currently on sale for $40 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is the most wonderful time of the year for outdoor enthusiasts and plant people, and it means now is the best time to start planning your garden. Instead of putting forth the time and effort to dig up the earth, make things easier on yourself and opt for the Land Guard Raised Garden Bed that's on sale for only $40.

This two-time no. 1 bestseller is the top pick in Amazon's planter raised beds and the raised garden kits categories. It's made of galvanized steel that's durable enough to last the test of time, even during harsh weather conditions. This type of metal has a protective coating that makes it resistant to corrosion and helps prevent rust, which is why it's such a great choice for gardening. Plus, its raised walls will also help keep out small herbivores like rabbits, especially if you place the garden bed on an elevated surface.

Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed, $40 (was $53) at Amazon

This garden bed in particular measures 4 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 1 foot tall, but it's available in several other sizes at various price points to meet your needs. The brand says they only take five minutes to set up, and some shoppers agree while others recommend having another set of hands to make the process quick and easy.

Over 5,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and more than 8,000 units have sold in the past 30 days as people start planting their first seeds of the season. Several reviews mention that this steel bed makes gardening "much easier," especially when starting one for the first time.

"It has truly transformed my gardening experience," one person wrote. "The 4×2×1ft size is perfect for my backyard, providing ample space for a variety of plants without taking up too much room. The easy assembly process took me just about five minutes, and I was ready to start planting in no time. One standout feature is the open base design, which effectively prevents water accumulation and decay. I highly recommend it to fellow gardening enthusiasts!"

This Amazon deal could end at any moment, so don't hesitate to grab a galvanized raised garden bed for just $40 while you can.