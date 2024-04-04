Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking lawsuit just got more unsettling

The lawsuit against former WWE Executive Chair Vince McMahon, which accuses him of allegedly sex trafficking a former WWE employee, just got more unsettling. A multiple-page love letter written by the accuser to McMahon was leaked by the New York Post earlier this week, and her attorney claims in a new interview that McMahon forced her to write it 24 times.

In the letter, which was written on Dec. 24, 2021, in an email, former WWE employee Janel Grant professes her love to McMahon where she reveals that “few people” know about their relationship.

“Even though so few people know about us, the most freeing feeling this year came when we got to act like a couple – openly, freely – when Mickey, Paul and the Chef were around us,” wrote Grant in the letter. “We’ve never had that luxury before. What a treat is it was – as so natural – to be us outside of our secret bubble, even if only for a short moment.”

She also revealed in the letter that their love “runs deeper than the obvious physical chemistry,” and that when other people are around them, it must be “intoxicating” to see them together.

“Whether it’s your assistants, a chef, Brad, Nick, Johnny or whoever sees us together, I think it’s undeniable to them – or anyone who sees us – that we are in love with a capital L,” wrote Grant.

In a new interview with Post Wrestling and Wrestlenomics, Grant’s lawyer Ann Callis claims that the letter’s release “was a tactic to intimidate Janel and victim-shame her.” She also claims that Grant was coerced by McMahon to write multiple drafts of it.

“Ms. Grant’s letter is multiple pages, includes details of their relationship and indicates she wrote 24 drafts,” said Callis. “It makes no sense to coerce someone to write 24 drafts of a multiple-page love letter.”

McMahon’s attorney Jessica Rosenberg, who also spoke with Post Wrestling and Wrestlenomics, claimed that the “false explanation that it was ‘coerced’ is nonsense,” and that Grant and McMahon’s relationship was “consensual.”

Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and former wrestler John Laurinaitis on Jan. 25, where she accuses them of rape and sexual assault during her time at WWE. She also alleged in the lawsuit that McMahon subjected her to “acts of extreme cruelty and degradation,” such as defecating on her head during a threesome, as well as trafficking her.

McMahon stepped down from the board of directors at TKO, WWE’s parent company, shortly after the lawsuit was filed, though he still has a 8% to 9% stake in the company and still holds voting power.

Redacted names of individuals mentioned in the lawsuit who allegedly were either aware of McMahon’s relationship with Grant or played a part in his alleged inappropriate behavior towards her were revealed more than a month later. The four individuals labeled as corporate officers in the lawsuit were confirmed by Grant’s lawyer to be WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum, Former WWE Chair Stephanie McMahon and former WWE legal head Brian Nurse.

Khan recently spoke out about the allegations in the lawsuit in a recent podcast episode of “The Town with Matthew Belloni,” where he called them “horrific.”

“Those allegations are obviously horrific and serious and we take them and interpret them the same way any other reasonable person or organization would interpret them,” said Khan. “You saw the quick resignation.”

