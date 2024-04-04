Taco Bell makes an unpopular menu move

Taco Bell used to offer a cheap alternative to the fast-food burger chains.

In 1990 the chain built its menu around what it called the "59¢-79¢-99¢ value initiative." Taco Bell offered a number of items at each price point, with basic soft and hard-shelled tacos being sold at 59 cents. Prices inched up over the years, but you could still buy a lot of menu items for under $1 well into the 2000s.

Related: Food delivery service closes, bankruptcy filing likely

Now, only the Cheesy Roll-Up, a rolled tortilla filled with melted cheese, costs $1. The chain also offers a Spicy Potato Soft Taco and a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito for $1.19.

If you want meat, the cheapest item is the $1.99 Double Stacked Taco. After that, prices on the chain's "Cravings Value Menu" head north of $2, with the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito coming in at $2.79 while the Loaded Beef Nachos are $2.99.

That's pushing the definition of value, especially when most customers will order a few items to make up a meal. Taco Bell does offer various combo deals, but its prices are now more in line with rivals like McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's.

Raising prices has been a huge issue with inflation-conscious consumers; McDonald's has faced pushback over outlier locations charging very high prices. In a broader sense, the company has faced criticism for its lack of value-based combos compared with its rivals.

Now, Taco Bell may have just stepped on a third rail. The chain has made a pricing move that many of its customers might not appreciate.

Combo boxes are a popular part of the Taco Bell menu. Image source&colon Taco Bell

Taco Bell adds a new menu and a new sauce

Taco Bell recently introduced its new Cantina Chicken Menu. It's an array of new menu items built around its new take on chicken.

"The menu debuts a new flavorful chicken that's been slow-roasted with a savory seasoning of Mexican spices including garlic, onions and a variety of chilies," the company says on its website.

"Additional premium ingredients highlighted on the menu include shredded purple cabbage, white corn tortilla shell freshly fried daily, and pico de gallo freshly prepared daily."

Alongside the new chicken, the Yum Brands (YUM) chain has also added a new sauce: Avocado Verde Salsa. It "features tomatillos, green chili peppers and real avocado pulp and was developed to complement Cantina Chicken menu items," Taco Bell says.

Sauce has always been a big part of the Taco Bell brand, and packets of Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo sauces — all served in packets that look like the one the new Avocado Verde Salsa is sold in — have been free.

That's not the case for the chain's latest offering.

Taco Bell charges for its new sauce

"One packet of Avocado Verde Salsa comes with every order off the Cantina Chicken Menu," the company shared.

Additional packets will set customers back 20 cents.

The new sauce does come in a bigger serving size than its predecessor. It's half an ounce, about twice as large as the other offerings. Still, it's a big change for the chain, which has offered free sauces since it opened in 1962.

Taco Bell said that the new offering, even as it looks like its traditional sauces, is "similar to other premium sauces and menu add-ons, such as nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole," Fox News reported.

The Cantina Chicken Menu is considered a permanent addition to the chain's menu. In a broad sense, Taco Bell plans to make increasing its chicken options a big part of its plans for the rest of the year.

"Chicken innovation has long been cooking up at Taco Bell, but the protein is a main focus for 2024, from fried and delectable to slow-roasted and savory," the company added,

"Last month, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada graced national menus and there are more innovations that feature chicken hitting national menus later this year like the Crispy Chicken Nuggets."