Stock Market Today: Stocks higher with jobs data on deck; gold hits record

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw High shut down after electrical fire this morning Dignity Health announces new uncertainty about negotiation deadline with Aetna BMO Bank reopens near site of Legado apartment project fire HUSD Governing Board to hold regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 Pine Ridge Marketplace to host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 VA volunteers, veterans and health care practitioners hail gardens and greenhouse power of healing Antoine Kendrick sentenced to 15 years for assault at Wendy’s Senior Connection Speakers Bureau to present ‘Hospice — When Time Matters Most’ April 11 Yavapai County declared ‘Non-sanctuary county’ by Board of Supervisors Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks higher with jobs data on deck; gold hits record

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 10:53 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. equity futures moved firmly higher Thursday, while the dollar slipped to a one-week low against its global peers and Treasury yields steadied, as investors eyed another round of jobs data heading into Friday's crucial March employment report.

Stocks ended modestly higher yesterday, with the S&P 500 adding around 0.11%, after a hotter-than-expected reading for private sector hiring from ADP's National Employment report was partly offset by an ISM survey that showed muting price gains in the services sector.

ISM's benchmark activity survey, which tracks activity in the economy's biggest growth driver, suggested a solid but fading level of expansion in March matched with easing price pressures, the kind of 'golidlocks' reading that could signal a 'soft landing' later in the year.

"On balance, the U.S. economy looks to be in pretty good shape, with a strong job market supporting employment and wage gains," said Comerica Bank's chief economist Bill Adams. 

"High interest rates and the cost of living are problems for many Americans, but inflation generally still seems to be moving lower in a two steps down, one step up process," he added.

Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at an economics event in Stanford, meanwhile, added no new challenges to the central bank's message of 'patience' on the timing of rate cuts, with investors still primed for the first Fed reduction since the pandemic emergency in March of 2020 later this spring.

The US. dollar index reflected some of that dovishness in overnight trading as it eased 0.14% against a basket of its global peers to trade at 104.092, while benchmark 2-year notes held steady at 4.685%.

The CME Group's FedWatch now pegs the odds of a June cut at around 58.5%, with a follow-on cut likely coming in September.

Investors will now track both today's reading of weekly jobless claims, slated for 8:30 am Eastern time, as well as tomorrow's March employment report, which is expected to show 205,000 new hires and a headline unemployment rate of 3.9%.

On Wall Street, stocks are likely to remain muted ahead of tomorrow's payroll report, with the market's benchmark volatility gauge holding at $14.22, near to the lowest levels in five years.

Futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 are priced for a 17 point opening bell gain, while those linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average are suggesting a 120 point advance.

The tech-focused Nasdaq is looking at a 98 point gain, with Tesla  (TSLA) , Micron  (MU)  and Sofi Technologies  (SOFI)  three of the most-active movers in pre-market dealing.

In other markets, gold prices hit a fresh record high of $2,304.09 per ounce, taking its year-to-date gain to around 11.5%, while copper prices hit a 14-month high of $9,344 per ton on the London Metals Exchange. 

In overseas markets, Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.09% higher on the session following S&P Global's benchmark PMI reading that showed activity around the region expanded for the first time in nearly a year last month.. 

Paired with slowing inflation and a dovish ECB, which is likely to begin the first of four rate cuts in June, and stocks in the region could be primed for solid gains into the back half of the year.

Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.81% higher at 39,773.14 points as the yen held at a 34-year low of 151.80 against the U.S. dollar, while the regional MSCI ex-Japan benchmark rode last night's gains on Wall Street to a 0.53% advance.  

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: