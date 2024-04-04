OFFERS
Rivian's latest smart feature comes out of Tesla's playbook

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 5:36 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Rivian is now rolling out a feature for its iPhone mobile app, which Tesla has offered for a while.
  • It comes after a busy start to 2024, which included the unveiling of Rivian's next vehicles, the R2 and R3.

Rivian  (RIVN)  has had a busy 2024 so far — the R2 was unveiled alongside the R3, support for Tesla’s Supercharging network is rolling out, and the mobile app has received some substantial updates. It’s all equated to some really nice improvements for folks with an R1T or an R1S on the road today.

Luckily for all those drivers, Rivian is rolling out another enhancement for the mobile app that will delight iPhone owners. The latest update for the Rivian iOS app takes a page out of Tesla’s playbook.

With iOS 16, Apple rolled out the ability to add widgets to your Lock Screen appearing under the clock. We’ve seen various apps, from third-party calendars to Carrot weather and even affirmations, so take advantage of this new spot. Tesla joined the bandwagon and allowed you to display a visual indicator for battery levels and an exact mileage count. 

Now, Rivian has added the ability for vehicle owners to add a battery indicator widget for your vehicle to your iPhone lock screen. It’s the latest update for iOS users, marked as version 2.8.0. RivianTrackr was the first to spot this and even showed the widget in action.

Alongside the addition of Lock Screen widgets to check range, Rivian’s also streamlined the process of sharing keys, adding drivers, and requesting service for your vehicle. It’s all pretty handy, but the lock screen widget can make it easy to see how much range you have with just a quick glance.

Especially if you have an iPhone with an Always-On display, like the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, you don’t need to pick up your phone or wake it as it will be visible anytime on the display.

If you own an R1T or R1S and have an iPhone, be sure to update to the latest version of the Rivian app (2.8.0) to access the new lock screen widget.

To add the widget, unlock your iPhone, long press on the center of your screen, and click customize. Select “Lock Screen” from there and search for the Rivian widget under the clock. 

2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian

