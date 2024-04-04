Prescott Valley Police Department asks public’s help to identify suspect (s) involved in criminal-damage incidents

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect or suspects involved in two separate high dollar, aggravated criminal damages at Bradshaw Mountain High School West Campus at 6000 E. Long Look, and any information about the April 1 structure fire at the Legado Luxury apartment complex on Florentine Road at Main Street in Prescott Valley. The fire has resulted in approximately $60 million in property damage.

Between Friday, March 29, 2024 and Sunday, March 31, 2024, an unknown suspect or suspects entered the property of 6000 E. Long Look Dr. in Prescott Valley and committed aggravated criminal damage at Bradshaw Mountain High School West Campus which resulted in approximately $60,000 in damages to the school’s property. The incident included extensive damage to the building and the running track. Department Report numbers 24-1932 and 24-1933.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Prescott Valley Police officers responded to a report of a fire at the Legado apartment complex at the corner of Florentine Blvd and Main Street. The roughly 350,000-square-foot wooden structure, currently under construction, burned quickly, with the flames reaching as high as 150 feet. The concrete garage and 329 apartment units under construction represent an estimated loss of 685,000 square-feet of building. Roads were closed and the residents in the nearby apartment buildings were evacuated. While the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, this tragedy did not involve the loss of human life. The estimated loss from a financial standpoint is approximately $60 million.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, Prescott Valley Police responded to an alarm at Bradshaw Mountain High School West Campus at 6000 E. Long Look in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival police observed that the school had been breached by an unknown suspect, and additional criminal damage was done. Police also located fresh paint at the scene and several damaged interior rooms. Based upon those observations, a perimeter was established, and the Prescott Valley Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was activated. Additional resources called to the school included police K9 handlers, drone operators, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Police are actively clearing the Bradshaw Mountain High School West Campus at this current time.

To investigate these incidents, a joint task force has been formed, comprised of Prescott Valley Police Department, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Investigators Office, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team.

During the two Bradshaw Mountain High School aggravated criminal damages, the suspect involved was observed via surveillance equipment wearing all black clothes, a facemask/gas mask, gloves, and boots. The subject appeared to be wearing a headlamp and some sort of Go-Pro style camera where they likely recorded their activities.

PVPD is asking community members in the area surrounding these addresses to check and review any personally or business-owned cameras/video surveillance on their properties or residences, especially the area of Castle Canyon Mesa/Lynx Lake Estates.

A TIP LINE has been established at the Prescott Valley Police Department which will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the suspect or suspects of these crimes have been brought to justice. The phone number to the tip line is 928-772-5666. The community can also send in tips to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.