Police Chief Ticer: One suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley

Authorities are seeking a suspect they believe is involved in criminal damage at Bradshaw Mountain High School and the April 1 Legado Luxury Apartments fire on Florentine Road at Main Street.

“We are looking for a person that we are now calling a suspect, that is suspected in all these crimes,” Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer said in a press conference on Thursday, April 4. “This person we’re looking for has done major damage. He’s brazen, and we need to be very concerned about him and we need the public’s help.”

“The work being done is by our community and our first responders all working together,” he added. “They’re working 24/7, and that partnership with the community is what’s going to solve this crime and get this person apprehended.”

To investigate these incidents, the chief said, a joint task force has been formed, comprised of the Prescott Valley Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai County Attorney’s Investigators Office, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team.

During the two Bradshaw Mountain High School aggravated criminal damages, the suspect involved was observed via surveillance equipment wearing all black clothes, a facemask/gas mask, gloves and boots. The subject appeared to be wearing a headlamp and some sort of Go-Pro-style camera where they likely recorded their activities.

The Police Department is asking community members in the area surrounding these addresses to check and review any personally or business-owned cameras/video surveillance on their properties or residences, especially in the area of Castle Canyon Mesa/Lynx Lake Estates.

A tip line has been established at the Prescott Valley Police Department that will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the suspect or suspects of these crimes have been brought to justice. The phone number to the tip line is 928-772-5666. The community can also send in tips to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

BACKGROUND

Between Friday, March 29, and Sunday, March 31, an unknown suspect or suspects entered the high school property of 6000 E. Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley and committed aggravated criminal damage, which resulted in approximately $60,000 in damages to the high school’s property. The incident included extensive damage to the building and the running track. Department report numbers are 24-1932 and 24-1933.

On Monday, April 1, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Prescott Valley Police officers responded to the report of a fire at the Legado apartment complex. The roughly 350,000-square-foot wooden structure, currently under construction, burned quickly with the flames reaching as high as 150 feet. The concrete garage and 329 apartment units under construction represent an estimated loss of 685,000-square-feet of building. Roads were closed and the residents in the nearby apartment buildings were evacuated.

While the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, this tragedy did not involve the loss of human life. The estimated financial loss is approximately $60 million.

On Thursday, April 4, Prescott Valley Police responded to an alarm at Bradshaw Mountain High School West Campus. Upon arrival police observed that the school had been breached by an unknown suspect, and additional criminal damage was done. Police also located fresh paint at the scene and several damaged interior rooms. Based upon those observations, a perimeter was established, and the Prescott Valley Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was activated. Additional resources called to the school included police K9 handlers, drone operators, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Police actively cleared the campus.

Superintendent Christine Griffin said some social media rumors about an active shooter, bomb threats and evacuations at other schools were proven to be false.

As of Thursday afternoon, local law enforcement working with state and national agencies were still on site at the high school as part of the ongoing investigation to find the person suspected of committing these multiple crimes. Griffin said school leaders are fully cooperating with those efforts.

Griffin said her comment to the Humboldt Unified School District community is “just that our student safety is our top priority and every precaution is being taken.”

Still, parent Megan Olson, who has two children attending BMHS, said she wished the district would offer full transparency with parents.

“I woke up at 6 a.m. and saw on (Facebook) what was going on at the school. I wondered why the district didn’t put a robo call out. It frustrates me. We hear information from other sources before the district and we are trusting you with our children. I’m feeling nervous to send my two older kids to school,” Olson said.

Reach Debra Winters by email at dwinters@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1111.