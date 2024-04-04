Obituary: Mary Steffey Pareja

My girl, Mary Steffey Pareja, passed away on the first day of spring, March 20, 2024.

She was born on March 12, 1965, to Roger and Sue Parker in Freeport, Illinois.

Mary is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Alex, Selena, Michael Jr. and Jessica; three grandchildren; and brothers, Stuart and Mathew Parker. As the owner of Adventure Travel, she spent decades helping countless individuals to see the world. Mary’s passion for travel also took her around the world, visiting over 80 countries. Mary was especially fond of Scotland, returning many times, where her Scottish friends became her second family. Mary’s beautiful smiles, infectious laughter, and zeal for life will be dearly missed. If you had the honor of knowing Mary, you were lucky enough to witness a genuinely well-lived life.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Information provided by the family.