Obituary: Jennie Ruth (Purdue) Reid

Jennie Ruth (Purdue) Reid, 81, a former longtime resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Surprise, Ariz., after a two-year battle with cancer.

Jennie was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Anacortes, Washington, to Roger and Winafred Huldah (Coffelt) Purdue and grew up on Orcas Island. She was a creative child and loved theater and the arts and animals, especially dogs.

Jennie married the love of her life, Gordon “Kelly” Reid, on Dec. 22, 1964, and they remained steadfastly married for 59 years until her passing.

She is survived by her husband, Kelly, her two children, Ruth (Mark) Carlson, of Hillsboro, OR, and Roger (Dawn) Reid of Goodyear, AZ, two grandchildren, Stephanie and Taytum Carlson, and her beloved dog, Bella. She was preceded in death by her sister, Annabelle (Fred) Leatherwood and her brother, Roger “Hank” (Sara) Purdue.

Jennie and Kelly raised their family in Juneau, Alaska, where she proudly worked for the State of Alaska for 22 years. They retired and moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 1990 to enjoy the abundant sunshine and warmer climate. It was there that Jennie started her successful wedding decorating business, Rent Events by Jeni, as a creative outlet for her artistic talents. Jennie and Kelly moved to Surprise, Arizona in 2018 to be closer to family.

A private memorial service was held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local dog rescue.

Information provided by the family.