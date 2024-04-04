Nelson Peltz had a controversial ally in Disney proxy battle

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health announces new uncertainty about negotiation deadline with Aetna BMO Bank reopens near site of Legado apartment project fire HUSD Governing Board to hold regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 Pine Ridge Marketplace to host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 VA volunteers, veterans and health care practitioners hail gardens and greenhouse power of healing Antoine Kendrick sentenced to 15 years for assault at Wendy’s Senior Connection Speakers Bureau to present ‘Hospice — When Time Matters Most’ April 11 Yavapai County declared ‘Non-sanctuary county’ by Board of Supervisors Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Nelson Peltz had a controversial ally in Disney proxy battle

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 12:56 a.m.

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz received the backing of a powerful individual, who is also a member of the billionaire club, during his battle for multiple seats on Disney’s  (DIS) board of directors, a battle he eventually lost.

Elon Musk, the CEO of social media platform X, endorsed the investor claiming that Peltz’s appointment on Disney’s board would be beneficial for the media conglomerate.

Related: Billionaire investor has a problem with ‘woke’ Disney movies

“Nelson Peltz should definitely be on the Disney board!” wrote Musk in a tweet on X.

He also claimed that Peltz would “reform” Disney and would “significantly improve” the company’s stock.

Nelson Peltz should definitely be on the Disney board!

He would help reform the company, improve the quality of product and generally serve in the best interests of shareholders, as he has done at many other companies.

This would significantly improve Disney’s share price. https://t.co/JPa6dP7kbQ

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2024

Peltz was in a proxy battle with Disney over seats on its board since the beginning of 2023. Trian Fund Management, a company that Peltz is CEO of, announced in January last year that Peltz was looking to join Disney’s board because he believes that the company is “in crisis.”

Shortly after the announcement, Disney urged shareholders to not elect Peltz to the board due to his lack of skills and experience for the position. He later requested another seat.

Trian Fund Management even launched a campaign last year called “Restore the Magic,” where it claims that “Disney has lost its way over the past decade” and that “the root cause of Disney’s underperformance is a Board that lacks focus, alignment, and accountability.”

Peltz, whose company has a $3 billion worth of shares in Disney, has recently been outspoken about his distaste for the recent direction of Disney movies. According to a recent interview with the Financial Times, he claimed that Disney movies were too “woke,” and that “people go to watch a movie or a show to be entertained” and that “they don’t go to get a message.”

Nelson Peltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and actress Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie "Lola" at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, on Feb. 3, 2024.

LISA O&aposCONNOR&solGetty Images

It is no surprise Musk endorsed Peltz during his proxy battle with Disney since he has made several comments admonishing “woke” culture and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

In a post on X last year, Musk even wrote “DEI must DIE,” claiming that it was discriminatory.

Peltz has just lost his battle for seats on Disney’s board. During a vote on Wednesday, the majority of Disney shareholders voted to keep the company’s board intact, rejecting Peltz’s request for multiple seats.

“With the distracting proxy contest now behind us, we’re eager to focus 100 percent of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a press release.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: