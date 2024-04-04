McDonald’s tests a major new menu change

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Dignity Health announces new uncertainty about negotiation deadline with Aetna BMO Bank reopens near site of Legado apartment project fire HUSD Governing Board to hold regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 Pine Ridge Marketplace to host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 VA volunteers, veterans and health care practitioners hail gardens and greenhouse power of healing Antoine Kendrick sentenced to 15 years for assault at Wendy’s Senior Connection Speakers Bureau to present ‘Hospice — When Time Matters Most’ April 11 Yavapai County declared ‘Non-sanctuary county’ by Board of Supervisors Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

McDonald’s tests a major new menu change

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 12:44 a.m.

While the McDonald’s  (MCD)  Filet-O-Fish has a long history that goes back to when a franchise owner in the 1960s was racking his brain for something to serve his Catholic customers on Fridays, the chain is otherwise not known for its fish offering. 

While certain locations in Asia sell some sandwiches with shrimp, one of the only times fish appeared on McDonald’s menus in the U.S. in recent years was in 2022 when the chain launched a temporary promotion in which the “Surf And Turf” sandwich that some fans have long ordered as a “secret menu hack” was promoted as a real item.

Related: McDonald's Real Menu Adds an Item From Its Secret Menu

While that promotion gave customers one Filet-O-Fish and one Double Cheeseburger to stack on top of one another, the latest version of the McDonald’s “Surf And Turf” has reappeared in Canada as a single sandwich in which a piece of battered Alaska Pollock is placed underneath two beef patties, cheese slices, pickles and burger sauce.

The new Remix menu in Canada has the Surf And Turf sandwich and Apple Pie McFlurry.

McDonald&aposs

Here is what you’ll be able to find in the McDonald’s new ‘Remix Menu’

What the chain is calling its “Remix Menu” will be sold at Canadian locations throughout April and also includes a Chicken Cheeseburger that combines the chain’s burger and chicken sandwich and the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken sandwich in which the battered chicken is combined with sweet chili Thai sauce and mayo. For dessert, the chain combines two favorite classics with the Apple Pie McFlurry.

More Food + Dining:

“We hope these new takes on the McDonald’s Menu Song, brought to life by Lil Yachty and Mike Clay, will evoke the excitement Canadians felt for McDonald’s the first time they heard the song, and look forward to introducing it to a new generation of fans,” Alyssa Buetikofer, who heads marketing for McDonald’s Canada, said in a statement that references the fact that the chain has partnered with artists to create a remix of the 1989 McDonald’s Menu Song.to accompany the menu in both English and French (Canada’s two national languages.) “It is also a celebration of the love Canadians have for our iconic menu items.”

Here is why the Filet-O-Fish stood the test of time as a McDonald’s classic

Any fish items McDonald’s released in the past have, like with this Canadian Surf and Turf sandwich, been different ways of serving the patty that goes into the Filet-O-Fish. It has not, in the seven decades that it has been in existence, declined in popularity even though Lou Groen invented it at a time when Americans were significantly more religious and more people followed traditional Catholic rules of not eating meat on Fridays. 

It is still a significant source of profit for the chain during Lent in particular — one estimate found that 75 million out of every 300 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches sold each year get purchased during Lent — but also has a cult following during regular times.

“McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is always there for you,” Bailey Fink once wrote for AllRecipes. “As with most McDonald’s food, it’s comforting and nostalgic, which makes you want to order it more — and also makes it taste better when there’s a memory of getting fish sandwiches with your grandparents associated with it.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: