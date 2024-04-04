HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4 canceled

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board has been canceled for tonight, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the district office complex as a result of “unforeseen circumstances” that required the closing of Bradshaw Mountain High School on Thursday and has left the district without Internet access.

A lack of Internet will prevent administration from recording or streaming the public meeting.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said a notice from Superintendent Christine Griffin’s office yesterday afternoon.

“Rest assured, we are actively working to reschedule the meeting, and will notify the public of the new date as soon as possible,” the notice said. “Your understanding and cooperation in this matter are greatly appreciated.”

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.