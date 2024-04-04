OFFERS
HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4 canceled Prescott Valley Police Department asks public’s help to identify suspect (s) involved in criminal-damage incidents Bradshaw High shut down after electrical fire this morning Dignity Health announces new uncertainty about negotiation deadline with Aetna BMO Bank reopens near site of Legado apartment project fire HUSD Governing Board to hold regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 Pine Ridge Marketplace to host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 VA volunteers, veterans and health care practitioners hail gardens and greenhouse power of healing Antoine Kendrick sentenced to 15 years for assault at Wendy’s Senior Connection Speakers Bureau to present ‘Hospice — When Time Matters Most’ April 11

Thursday, April 04
HUSD Governing Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 4 canceled
Administration will arrange to schedule a new date for meeting

Originally Published: April 4, 2024 12:51 p.m.

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board has been canceled for tonight, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the district office complex as a result of “unforeseen circumstances” that required the closing of Bradshaw Mountain High School on Thursday and has left the district without Internet access.

A lack of Internet will prevent administration from recording or streaming the public meeting.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said a notice from Superintendent Christine Griffin’s office yesterday afternoon.

“Rest assured, we are actively working to reschedule the meeting, and will notify the public of the new date as soon as possible,” the notice said. “Your understanding and cooperation in this matter are greatly appreciated.”

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

