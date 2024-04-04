OFFERS
Friday Catchall: No April Fool’s joke here; what about that sales tax?

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 5:21 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• LEGADO FIRE — And now for another side of the story.

As many of you know, who have been reading my columns for years, I am an April Fool’s baby. I was born that afternoon decades ago.

Over the years many people have tried unsuccessfully to pull tricks or pranks on me, of course, on April 1.

Side note, the best was by my wife when she “stole” my truck from the newspaper’s parking lot, and got the police to take me to the impound lot where it was taken “after a rollover crash”; she jumped out from behind it — truck unharmed — yelling “April Fools!”

So with that history, when I started receiving texts about Monday’s Legado apartment fire in Prescott Valley, very early on April 1, a little bit of doubt flashed through my mind — “this must be the most elaborate April Fool’s joke in history!”

“Even the screen shots sent to me of other media posting about it could be fake,” I thought.

Upon finding a police news release in my inbox, I posted it to dCourier.com, but still I wondered, even hoped it was a gag.

As I drove to the office, down Glassford Hill Road, I had a sliver of optimism in my mind that the wooden structure would still be standing.

No, sir. It was gone, with only a few smoldering vestiges remaining.

Well, as a life-long skeptic, there was hope.

• $100 MILLION — From time to time I receive notes from our readers that I chalk up as being from someone who is, let’s say, “new” to the area. Being new, they don’t have the Prescott or region’s history in mind when commenting.

This is one such email, from “Steven.”

“Regarding the proposal to increase the sales tax by .75%. Arizona ranks 11th with the average sales tax across the state, according to taxfoundation.org. An extra .75% would make our sales tax one of the highest in the country. Realistically, the growth we have seen needs increased services (and) that must be paid for somehow. 

“Is it not the responsibility of the mayor and City Council to foresee these events and plan for them? Why are the areas seeing this expansive growth not footing the bill for the new police, fire, stations, personnel, etc., necessary when permits are issued? Did the need for remodeling and upgrades just magically appear?”

First, the Courier is on it — we’re asking these questions and more; watch for our coverage.

Secondly, about where this came from, the City of Prescott leadership has been wanting improved response times and more stations for many years; the metrics have shown the need.

From where I sit — why it has not happened? — it comes down to priorities outweighing wants (another way to think about this: kicking the can down the road). Side note, let’s not forget that the some-80-million-dollars in retirement liabilities (PSPRS) was huge.

And, impact fees? The Legislature, in about 2008, severely restricted what municipalities can charge and why. Not a lot of that $100 million will come from fees.

Yet, as with anything, the longer we wait — the more the price goes up (think: Big Chino pipeline as an example).

Finally, regarding the .75% the council is considering: that is not set in stone (they are talking a variety of different amounts/percentages and solutions).

And about the sales taxes in the Quad Cities, my anecdotal observation is that all jurisdictions are each at (slightly above, slightly below) about 10% total (comprised of federal, state, local, etc. taxes). And Prescott’s went down when the council made the PSPRS portion sunset; thus, this could replace all or part of that.

For clarity, if the Prescott City Council decides to boost its sales tax for $100 million in public safety needs — it would be only in the Prescott city limits; some would think otherwise.

Whew! We’ll get there, folks; and it certainly will be interesting.

• READERS CHOICE – The Daily Courier’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards kicks off Monday, April 8, with the nomination round. This is the contest in which the readers pick the winners!

Visit dailycourierchoice.com for more information.

• PARTING SHOT — Who or what kind of evil would make threats to a school or burn down a building project? About the strange happenings lately in Prescott Valley, residents and community leaders must stay on their toes; “When good people in any place cease their vigilance and struggle, then evil men prevail.” – Pearl S. Buck (American writer, 1892-1973)

Follow Tim Wiederaenders on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

