Fed members' updated interest rate outlooks rock markets

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD schools closed Friday April 5 New trail created near downtown Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers train display at Pine Ridge Marketplace Saturday Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group/Aetna negotiations for new contract remain stalled Accused of murder, Camp Verde teen agrees to plea deal Tell us about your collection Total of 31 candidates file for 16 Yavapai County positions New courthouse plaza statue proposed to honor Prescott’s ‘Wish Man’ Police Chief Ticer: One suspect sought for multiple crimes in Prescott Valley Colorado man dies after motorcycle accident in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Thursday, April 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Fed members' updated interest rate outlooks rock markets

Charley Blaine
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 10:02 p.m.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wants to cut interest rates this year. He's been saying it regularly all year. 

But remarks from Fed officials Thursday suggested the when of rate cuts may not come as soon as many people — from home buyers and sellers to Wall Street traders — might expect. 

Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said it's possible there will be no rate cuts this year.

"If we continue to see inflation moving sideways, then that would make me question whether we need to do those rate cuts at all," he said in an interview with Pensions & Investments, a trade publication.

The question of if and when rates will be cut centers on the Fed's federal fund rate, which has been 5.25% to 5.5% since July 2023. This rate is the foundation for all U.S. interest rates. 

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, is under pressure to cut interest rates in 2024.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Rising Middle East tensions worry markets 

Complicating matters are geopolitical worries, especially reports that Iran is threatening to retaliate against Israel over an attack that killed Iranian military officials in Syria. 

The result was an abrupt and nasty stock-market reversal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up a 294-point gain and ended the day down more than 530 points, or 1.4% at 38,597, its biggest one-day point loss since March 22, 2023.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. 

The S&P 500 is down 2% since hitting a record closing high on March 28.

Related: EVs are way too heavy, says Stellantis CEO

Oil prices up, mortgage rates down

Oil prices increased sharply, and there is unease about what Friday's U.S. report will show. 

West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, the benchmark U.S. crude oil, rose $1.16 to $86.59. Rising prices add pressure to retail gasoline prices, which are now up 14% this year at $3.567, according to AAA

A stronger-than-expected increase in key numbers could pressure markets further. 

The stock sell-off sparked a rally in bonds, and interest rates were actually lower by day's end— a clear sign that many traders wanted the safety associated with Treasuries rather than riskier stocks. 

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 4.31% from Wednesday's 4.355%. Mortgage rates topped 7% this year but fell back to 6.99%, according to Mortgage News Daily

The conundrum of stubborn inflation

What's bothering Fed officials is how sticky inflation has been lately. The Fed wants clear evidence inflation is moving toward its 2% target. And, if they don't get the data they want, they may wait to cut rates.

More Economic Analysis:

Austan Goolsby, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told a Chicago group he was especially worried about rising housing costs and rents. 

Goolsby, nonetheless, still sees rate cuts coming, assuming inflation continues to come down. Consumer Price Index, or CPI, inflation peaked near 9% in June 2022. It was 3.2% in February.

But Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, told a group of home builders, "No one wants inflation to reemerge. We have time for the clouds to clear before beginning the process of toggling rates down."

The day's big decliners included Paramount Global PARA, down 8.5%, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, down 8.3%, and chip giant Nvidia  (NVDA) , off 3.44%. 

Gainers included GE Aerospace GE, up 1.2%, and defense contractor Lockheed Martin  (LMT) , up 1.4%. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: