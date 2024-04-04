Bradshaw High shut down after electrical fire this morning

Bradshaw Mountain High School is closed today, April 4, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, said Christine Griffin, district superintendent.

That was the message she sent to parents and students early this morning. She stated there was an electrical fire incident in close proximity to the school premises.

"While the fire was contained to an electrical box, the authorities, including the police, are currently investigating the incident," she wrote.

Authorities at the scene declined to comment to the Courier, with access to the school campus blocked.

"As a result of this incident, both power and internet services have been affected, rendering it unsafe and impractical to conduct classes," Griffin wrote. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our utmost priority, and we are taking this measure to ensure everyone's safety."

She directed parents to call Dani Tomerlin at 928-759-4000 for more assistance and information.

Police said this morning that "criminal activity" was under investigation at Bradshaw Mountain High School, which is just days after tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done at the campus.

They are not saying at this time whether the incidents are connected.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com as details are made available.