Dignity Health announces new uncertainty about negotiation deadline with Aetna BMO Bank reopens near site of Legado apartment project fire HUSD Governing Board to hold regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 Pine Ridge Marketplace to host Prescott Chamber of Commerce Business Expo April 6 VA volunteers, veterans and health care practitioners hail gardens and greenhouse power of healing Antoine Kendrick sentenced to 15 years for assault at Wendy’s Senior Connection Speakers Bureau to present ‘Hospice — When Time Matters Most’ April 11 Yavapai County declared ‘Non-sanctuary county’ by Board of Supervisors Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis

A $110 air purifier that 'works like a charm' is on sale for only $50 at Amazon thanks to double discounts

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: April 4, 2024 1:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year when the trees are blooming and pollen is filling the air, which can cause allergy symptoms like stuffy noses and itchy eyes. An easy and relatively affordable way to relieve these issues is to invest in a quality air purifier for your home.

The Mooka Air Purifier is a stellar choice for practically anyone since it covers up to 1,200 square feet and refreshes 300-square-foot rooms in mere minutes. The best part is it's on sale for only $50 as opposed to $110 at Amazon. That's a 63% discount that will be applied at checkout as long as you select the $20 on-page coupon before adding it to your cart.

It works great for removing pollen, odor, smoke, and pet dander from the air in a short amount of time and is ideal for large living rooms, bedrooms, offices, or basements. Thankfully, it only weighs 3.43 pounds, so it's easy to move from one place to another. 

Mooka Air Purifier, $50 (was $110) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The LED control panel at the top allows you to choose between four fan speeds, select sleep mode with the optional night light, and set timers, and an indicator light will alert you when the filter needs to be replaced. It's recommended to swap it out at least every six months. Each HEPA filter removes particles from the air in as little as 10 minutes, according to the brand, and it has a quiet motor that won't disrupt your sleep.

Aside from cleansing the air, it can also make your space smell nice to further improve your home's atmosphere. This machine doubles as an essential oil diffuser and comes with an aroma pad where you can add up to five drops of your favorite scent (sold separately).

More than 2,000 of these air purifiers have sold in the past 30 days, and hundreds of people have given it a five-star rating. One person said it "works like a charm" and added that they "breathe better" because of it.

"I am extremely satisfied with my purchase," another reviewer wrote. "The air purifier works exceptionally well in my bedroom and eliminates all pollen. I would highly recommend it to anyone in need of an effective solution for indoor air quality."

Considering this is a limited-time deal, there's no time to waste and you should grab the Mooka Air Purifier while it's a whopping 63% off. 

