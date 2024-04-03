Why travel is changing and how it affectsyou

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis City of Prescott sales tax increase could appear on ballot as soon as November election Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host health screenings May 20 Prescott Area Iris Society to hold Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale 10 a.m. May 11 Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return Prescott Valley Police, CAFMA, offer thanks for assistance during massive blaze Tell us about your collection Bradshaw Mountain High School target of ‘high-dollar’ criminal damage over Easter weekend BLM plans prescribed burns near Yarnell in Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Why travel is changing and how it affectsyou

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: April 3, 2024 3:30 p.m.

“Those young people would be able to afford houses if they would just spend less on travel and eating out!” Those words have, in different forms, been uttered by many members of the older generations about young people’s spending habits.

In its latest “Future of Consumer” report released on April 3, financial consulting firm Deloitte confirmed that younger generations are spending an increasing amount of money on travel — for reasons that have to do with everything from the growingly unaffordable entry point for owning real estate to changing statistics around marriage and family formation.

Related: Spontaneous solo travel is increasingly a generational thing

“Compared to older generations, millennials and Gen Z are delaying marriage, home ownership and parenthood,” write the authors of the report while adding that “Americans who give up on homeownership” can redirect those savings to “experiences including travel.” “These shifts on household formations can have significant impacts on travel.”

Younger generations already make up a significant percentage of people taking leisure trips.

Margaret&periodWiktor&solShutterstock

Baby boomers will eventually become too old to travel (Gen Z will step in)

The exact numbers of people who travel are predicted to increase dramatically as millennials and Gen Z grow wealth while baby boomers age out of opportunities to go on long trips. According to Deloitte’s calculations, the former two groups made up around 30% of Americans taking trips in 2023 while that number is predicted to rise to more than 50% by 2030.

More Travel:

“Baby boomers, representing a big share of both population and wealth, have long been an attractive consumer democratic, and will likely account for a big share in their travel retirement but they are beginning to age out of frequent travel,” the report reads.

Other tendencies in the travel space identified by Deloitte include a greater focus on sustainability — both from younger consumers that want to know what impact their trip will have on the environment and airlines and travel companies that want to appear sustainable to their customers.

‘We’re calling it the climate headwinds’

“We’re calling it the climate headwinds,” Matt Usdin, a Deloitte principal who heads its hospitality department, told TheStreet in an interview. “Over the last few years, the industry really became committed to sustainability. We’re expecting to see a tremendous amount more investment and innovation needed in the coming years as suppliers face pressures from individual travelers, corporate travelers and increasing global regulation.”

Globally, countries such as India and China are seeing some of the fastest-growing tourism demand both due to their large population size and a growing middle class that is gaining new opportunity for leisure travel. 

In the near future, this will drive demand both for tourism within those countries, to nearby Southeast Asia destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam and global metropolises such as London, Paris and New York.

While Chinese tourists made up 6% of international tourists in 2010, that number has risen to 12% by 2019 and continues to increase. This, in turn, has caused hotels and travel companies to both market and tailor their services to travelers from China and India — the latter’s outbound travel is also expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: