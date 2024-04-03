This electric spin scrubber that shoppers say cleans showers 'in minutes' is on sale for $34 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In case you didn't know, Amazon Live events take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings where all of the day's best deals are put on display. You'll see items from several categories including tech, kitchen, and home, and in today's segment, there was a cleaning gadget everyone should have on hand.

The waterproof GiveBest Electric Spin Scrubber is currently marked down from $50 to only $34, and even though it doesn't have a ton of ratings yet, it's still backed by several rave reviews from shoppers who say it cleans showers "in minutes." Not only does it save time and effort, but it also helps prevent back and arm pain since you no longer have to bend over and use all your strength just to remove one stubborn stain.

GiveBest Electric Spin Scrubber, $34 (was $50) at Amazon

This spin scrubber features a detachable and extendable handle as well as an adjustable brush head that turns 90, 135, and 180 degrees to reach every nook and cranny. The kit includes seven interchangeable brush heads that are ideal for various jobs like cleaning bathtubs, showers, countertops, sinks, appliances, floors, and glass.

Choose from two spin speeds depending on the task at hand and the spin scrubber will do the rest. All you have to do is press the brush against the surface with light pressure and it'll rapidly rotate fast enough to remove caked-on grime with ease. It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, which is plenty of time to clean the entire bathroom and kitchen in one go. A full recharge only takes about three hours, so it'll be ready for round two in no time.

This under-the-radar cleaning tool has sold more than 900 times in the past month, so we anticipate the five-star ratings will come pouring in very soon. Satisfied shoppers are already writing five-star reviews with one person saying, "this is the best household purchase I have made."

"I really didn’t think I’d need some of the pads or brushes, but after using this scrubber and its softer and faster settings… this thing is insane," another reviewer wrote alongside their before-and-after photos. "One of the most handy gadgets I’ve ever used. I can’t believe I’ve never looked at one before. Basically, any application where I’ve needed to apply any force to clean, I now use this scrubber. It’s fantastic. You won’t regret getting one of these!"

It's not very often that you'll see a cleaning tool like this on sale at such a low price, so now's your chance to try the GiveBest Electric Spin Scrubber for only $34.