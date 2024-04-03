Tesla stock plunges as company deliveries drop

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis City of Prescott sales tax increase could appear on ballot as soon as November election Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host health screenings May 20 Prescott Area Iris Society to hold Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale 10 a.m. May 11 Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return Prescott Valley Police, CAFMA, offer thanks for assistance during massive blaze Tell us about your collection Bradshaw Mountain High School target of ‘high-dollar’ criminal damage over Easter weekend BLM plans prescribed burns near Yarnell in Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tesla stock plunges as company deliveries drop

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 3, 2024 2:20 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, April 3.

Related: Analysts overhaul Tesla stock price targets after deliveries debacle

Full Video Transcript Below:

REMY BLAIRE: I’m Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. This is what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Wall Street is coming off a losing session as stocks struggle to kick off the second quarter. Investors are growing less hopeful of a June interest rate cut as inflation remains persistent.

In other news - Tesla’s quarterly deliveries fell for the first time in four years. While the Elon Musk-led EV maker reportedly built 433,000 vehicles, it delivered only 386,810 globally in Q1 of 2024 - an 8.5 percent drop from this time last year. It marks Tesla’s worst quarterly performance since Q3 of 2022.

The company blamed the dip in deliveries due to several production setbacks. Tesla was forced to shut down its plant in Germany for two weeks due to a shortage of chips. The shortage is due to ongoing attacks on ships in the Red Sea. And in the U.S., production decreased on the Model 3 as Tesla introduced a revamped version of the car.

However, despite the drop in sales Tesla was able to reclaim its title of world’s best-selling EV maker from China’s BYD. But Tesla is seeing increased competition from traditional carmakers. General Motors reported five of its newer electric vehicles, including the GMC Hummer and Chevy Silverado, saw a combined 841 percent sales increase in its first quarter of the year.

Shares of Tesla have dropped 33 percent thus far in 2024, making it the second-worst performing stock in the S&P 500, ahead of only health insurer Humana.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: