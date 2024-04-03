Stock Market Today: Stocks turn higher on easing ISM inflation data; Intel slumps

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. stocks edged lower Wednesday, extending Wall Street's April losing streak to a third session, as investors look to adjust Federal Reserve interest-rate forecasts amid a surprisingly resilient domestic economy and renewed inflation pressures.

Softening prices

The Institute of Supply Management's benchmark survey of activity in the services sector, the biggest drive of U.S. growth, showed a surprise dip in new orders and a slowdown in overall price gains.

The prices paid index, which slowed to 53.4, was the lowest since March of 2020 and suggests one of the key components of inflation pressures could be easing into the spring and summer months.

Stocks bounced higher on the data, with the S&P 500 last marked 14 points, or 0.25%, while the Dow gained 135 points. The Nasdaq was up 0.05%.

Benchmark 10-year note yields eased to 4.381% while 20year notes fell 2 basis points to 4.695%.

EV U-turn?

Tesla TSLA shares extended declines in early trading, falling to the lowest levels in nearly a year and extending its 2024 slump past 33%, as analysts line up to alter their price targets on the EV maker following yesterday's first quarter delivery figures and its detailed earnings update on April 23.

No rush on rates

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic repeated his view that rate cuts likely won't be needed in a stronger-than-expected economy until later this year, given both the "bumpy" path of inflation and a robust job market.

Speaking with CNBC Wednesday, Bostic said he was in "no rush" to upset the dynamic of strong growth and consistent job creation, and suggested the first and only 2024 rate cut he would approve would likely come over the final three months of the year.

Hot jobs market

ADP reported a stronger-than-expected gain of around 184,000 new private sector hires last month, the biggest gain since July, with the payroll processing group's February tally revised by 15,000, to 155,000.

The report also noted a big jump in salary increases for job-changers, which surged to 10%, offsetting a relatively stable 5.1% gain for those remaining in their current positions.

Foundry losses

Intel (INTC) shares are a big early mover, falling 4.4% in heavy pre-market volume, after the chipmaker unveiled a $7 billion operating loss in its nascent foundry business last year, a nearly 35% increase from 2022 levels.

CEO Pat Gelsinger, in fact, told investors Tuesday that the division's losses will deepen again this year, and likely won't break even until 2027.

Stock Market Today

Stocks ended lower again Tuesday, with the S&P 500 shedding around 38 points, as benchmark 10-year note yields hit a four-month high of 4.4% following stronger-than-expected job-openings data for February and hawkish comments from various Fed officials.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last marked at 4.365% heading into the start of the New York trading session, with 2-year notes holding at 4.705%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.03% lower at 104.785.

Traders are still pricing in a 60%-plus chance that the Fed will begin the first of its three forecast 2024 rate cuts in June, but they continue to eye labor market and inflation data ahead of Friday's key March jobs report.

Payroll processing group ADP will publish its reading on private-sector job creation prior to the start of trading, with investors looking for a headline total of around 148,000 new hires.

Markets will also digest PMI and ISM services data ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech to the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum in California late in the session.

"Powell's recent remarks have hinted at delayed rate cuts, and while expectations lean towards a neutral stance, market participants anticipate Powell to maintain a cautious approach," said Bas Kooijman, asset manager at DHF Capital in the Netherlands.

"He is expected to weigh the prospect of future rate adjustments against prevailing economic conditions, a scenario that may uphold a strong greenback," he added.

On Wall Street, investors will also look to the impact of Tuesday's 7.2-scale earthquake in Taiwan, the largest in 25 years, on supply chains in the chip sector while also awaiting results from Disney's annual shareholder meeting and proxy battle.

Futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 were last marked for an opening-bell decline of around 6 points, while the Dow was called 15 points lower.

The tech-focused Nasdaq, which is up 8.19% for the year, is priced for a 35 point decline.

Overnight in Asia, the Taiwan earthquake rattled regional markets, with the MSCI ex-Japan index falling 0.95% into the close of trading and the Nikkei 225 ending 0.97% lower in Tokyo.

Europe saw a surprising slowdown in Eurozone inflation, which saw headline pressures easing to 2.6% and the core reading dipping under 3%. That cemented the prospect of a June rate cut from the European Central Bank and lifted the Stoxx 600 into positive territory in Frankfurt.

