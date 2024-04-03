Stock Market Today: Stocks turn higher on easing ISM inflation data; Intel slumps

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis City of Prescott sales tax increase could appear on ballot as soon as November election Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host health screenings May 20 Prescott Area Iris Society to hold Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale 10 a.m. May 11 Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return Prescott Valley Police, CAFMA, offer thanks for assistance during massive blaze Tell us about your collection Bradshaw Mountain High School target of ‘high-dollar’ criminal damage over Easter weekend BLM plans prescribed burns near Yarnell in Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Stock Market Today: Stocks turn higher on easing ISM inflation data; Intel slumps

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: April 3, 2024 11:06 a.m.

Check back for updates throughout the trading day

U.S. stocks edged lower Wednesday, extending Wall Street's April losing streak to a third session, as investors look to adjust Federal Reserve interest-rate forecasts amid a surprisingly resilient domestic economy and renewed inflation pressures.

Updated at 10:07 AM EDT

Softening prices

The Institute of Supply Management's benchmark survey of activity in the services sector, the biggest drive of U.S. growth, showed a surprise dip in new orders and a slowdown in overall price gains.

The prices paid index, which slowed to 53.4, was the lowest since March of 2020 and suggests one of the key components of inflation pressures could be easing into the spring and summer months.

Stocks bounced higher on the data, with the S&P 500 last marked 14 points, or 0.25%, while the Dow gained 135 points. The Nasdaq was up 0.05%.

Benchmark 10-year note yields eased to 4.381% while 20year notes fell 2 basis points to 4.695%.

What ISM manufacturing giveth the 'higher for longer' trade, ISM services taketh away

— Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) April 3, 2024

Updated at 9:49 AM EDT

EV U-turn?

Tesla TSLA shares extended declines in early trading, falling to the lowest levels in nearly a year and extending its 2024 slump past 33%, as analysts line up to alter their price targets on the EV maker following yesterday's first quarter delivery figures and its detailed earnings update on April 23.

Related: Analysts see big strategy shift from Elon Musk after Tesla delivery debacle

Updated at 8:56 AM EDT

No rush on rates

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic repeated his view that rate cuts likely won't be needed in a stronger-than-expected economy until later this year, given both the "bumpy" path of inflation and a robust job market.

Speaking with CNBC Wednesday, Bostic said he was in "no rush" to upset the dynamic of strong growth and consistent job creation, and suggested the first and only 2024 rate cut he would approve would likely come over the final three months of the year.

US Fed's Bostic sees one rate cut in 2024...in Q4. Buckle up! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/slIpwYqzcR

— Mathan Soma (@Mathan_Soma) April 3, 2024

Updated at 8:23 AM EDT

Hot jobs market

ADP reported a stronger-than-expected gain of around 184,000 new private sector hires last month, the biggest gain since July, with the payroll processing group's February tally revised by 15,000, to 155,000.

The report also noted a big jump in salary increases for job-changers, which surged to 10%, offsetting a relatively stable 5.1% gain for those remaining in their current positions.

Source: ADP National Employment Report

Updated at 7:56 AM EDT

Foundry losses

Intel  (INTC)  shares are a big early mover, falling 4.4% in heavy pre-market volume, after the chipmaker unveiled a $7 billion operating loss in its nascent foundry business last year, a nearly 35% increase from 2022 levels.

CEO Pat Gelsinger, in fact, told investors Tuesday that the division's losses will deepen again this year, and likely won't break even until 2027.

$INTC is down 2% AH after sharing financials for the last 3 years based on its new reporting structure. The "Intel Products" segment (mostly CPUs) had an $11.3B op. profit last year, while the "Intel Foundry" segment (manufacturing) had a $7B op. loss. pic.twitter.com/ZkuEaL6Gia

— Eric Jhonsa (@EricJhonsa) April 2, 2024

Stock Market Today

Stocks ended lower again Tuesday, with the S&P 500 shedding around 38 points, as benchmark 10-year note yields hit a four-month high of 4.4% following stronger-than-expected job-openings data for February and hawkish comments from various Fed officials. 

Benchmark 10-year notes were last marked at 4.365% heading into the start of the New York trading session, with 2-year notes holding at 4.705%.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 0.03% lower at 104.785.

Traders are still pricing in a 60%-plus chance that the Fed will begin the first of its three forecast 2024 rate cuts in June, but they continue to eye labor market and inflation data ahead of Friday's key March jobs report.

Payroll processing group ADP will publish its reading on private-sector job creation prior to the start of trading, with investors looking for a headline total of around 148,000 new hires.

Markets will also digest PMI and ISM services data ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech to the Stanford Business, Government and Society Forum in California late in the session.

"Powell's recent remarks have hinted at delayed rate cuts, and while expectations lean towards a neutral stance, market participants anticipate Powell to maintain a cautious approach," said Bas Kooijman, asset manager at DHF Capital in the Netherlands. 

"He is expected to weigh the prospect of future rate adjustments against prevailing economic conditions, a scenario that may uphold a strong greenback," he added.

On Wall Street, investors will also look to the impact of Tuesday's 7.2-scale earthquake in Taiwan, the largest in 25 years, on supply chains in the chip sector while also awaiting results from Disney's annual shareholder meeting and proxy battle.

Futures contracts tied to the S&P 500 were last marked for an opening-bell decline of around 6 points, while the Dow was called 15 points lower. 

The tech-focused Nasdaq, which is up 8.19% for the year, is priced for a 35 point decline. 

Overnight in Asia, the Taiwan earthquake rattled regional markets, with the MSCI ex-Japan index falling 0.95% into the close of trading and the Nikkei 225 ending 0.97% lower in Tokyo.

Europe saw a surprising slowdown in Eurozone inflation, which saw headline pressures easing to 2.6% and the core reading dipping under 3%. That cemented the prospect of a June rate cut from the European Central Bank and lifted the Stoxx 600 into positive territory in Frankfurt. 

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: