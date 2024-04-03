Obituary: Dr. Robert W. Preston

Dr. Robert W. Preston passed away at the Prescott Hospice & Marley House in Prescott, Arizona on March 28, 2024. He was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on April 5, 1933. He was the son of the late Dr. Henry Grant and Vera Fritz Preston.

Dr. Preston was a graduate of Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg, before completing his undergraduate studies at Randolph Macon College in 1958. Dr. Preston earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1962. After his internship at Johnston-Willis Hospital and residency at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, Dr. Preston returned to Harrisonburg and joined his father’s practice in 1966. He was a Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

Dr. Preston was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, member of the Harrisonburg Lions Club, and Elks Club. In 1983 Dr. Preston joined the medical staff at King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital in Saudi Arabia. He remarked, at the time, that in Saudi Arabia “I could examine and treat patients with eye diseases I could only read about here in the United States.” In 1985, Dr. Preston returned to the valley with his wife, Sharon Humphrey Preston, who survives. He re-established his practice in Harrisonburg and continued to see and treat patients until his semi-retirement in 2002.

Dr. and Mrs. Preston then moved to Arizona where he continued to treat patients in a non-surgical role. In 2004 he joined Rummel Eye Care and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center until he fully retired in 2014.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, Dr. Preston is survived by the three children from his marriage to Madaline (Mitzie) Preston: Madaline Katherine Preston Nibley, husband Reed, and her children Kaj Preston Nielsen, wife Johanna, Bryce Harper Nielsen, wife Jackée, and Britney Duval Nielsen; Robert Willard Preston, Jr., wife Katherine and her daughter Kailee Eldred, and his children Robert Dorsey Preston, wife Erin, Grace Preston Evans Woodhull, husband Nick; Christopher Randolph Preston, wife Jessica, and their children William Christopher Preston, wife Brittany, Alexander Randolph Preston, wife Tomi. Dr. Preston had 10 great-grandchildren: Ella, Leon, Flora, Caleb, Judah, Elsie, Robbie, Madaline, Charlotte and Harper. A sister, Mary Devotion Anderson, also survives Dr. Preston. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Henry Grant Preston Jr. and sister, Vera Starr Green.

Dr. Preston will be remembered as a caring and compassionate physician. While reflecting upon his medical career in his final days, Dr. Preston said, “I loved all of my patients, every single one of them.”

A private service will be held with immediate family members. The family invites you to visit with them in the home of Robert and Katherine Preston, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

