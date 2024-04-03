Jim Cramer has some harsh criticism for Cathie Wood

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis City of Prescott sales tax increase could appear on ballot as soon as November election Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host health screenings May 20 Prescott Area Iris Society to hold Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale 10 a.m. May 11 Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return Prescott Valley Police, CAFMA, offer thanks for assistance during massive blaze Tell us about your collection Bradshaw Mountain High School target of ‘high-dollar’ criminal damage over Easter weekend BLM plans prescribed burns near Yarnell in Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Jim Cramer has some harsh criticism for Cathie Wood

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: April 3, 2024 5:25 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • CNBC's Jim Cramer openly criticized fellow investor Cathie Wood in a tweet
  • The two disagree about the future of EVs
  • The exchange comes alongside more disappointing Tesla news

For the last few years, one of Tesla's  (TSLA)  biggest cheerleaders has been Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

It was easy to bet big on the EV company in the past, as Tesla stock soared above $400 back in 2022. 

Related: Analysts see big strategy shift from Elon Musk after Tesla delivery debacle

But since CEO Elon Musk started to announce price cuts last year, investors and analysts alike found themselves souring on the once-popular company, which has slumped 33% since the beginning of 2024.

"Tesla's March-quarter delivery numbers in fact showed the biggest non-pandemic decline in more than 10 years, with just under 387,000 units handed to customers over the three month window," TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote.

Wood has continued to extoll Tesla's future plans, saying as recently as February that she expected the launch of the company's upcoming budget model to "boost Tesla's addressable market 10-fold."

As Wood continues to preach the EV gospel, she's drawn her fair share of criticism — and now her newest critic is none other than "Mad Money" star Jim Cramer.

"Cathie Wood making bold claims about 80% of vehicles being EV in just a few years ... I thing this PAINFUL..." Cramer wrote on X on the morning of Apr. 3.

Cathie Wood making bold claims about 80% of vehicles being EV in just a few years .. I thing this PAINFUL...

— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 3, 2024

While Cramer's sentiment clearly got ahead of his spelling, the sentiment still rings clear: the EV future automakers are striving for is not going at the rate they might have hoped.

The EV market situation

For Tesla itself, the problems could be attributed to anything from the slowing demand for EVs to Elon Musk's continual metamorphosis into a right-wing MAGA devotee.

But the problem is also much bigger than Tesla. Slowing demand has been ramping. A 2023 report from S&P Global Mobility shows that affordability is still the biggest factor keeping consumers from buying an EV, alongside range anxiety and the availability of charging networks outside major cities.

EV sales grew 50% in 2023, hitting 1 million units for the first time — but more than half of that number was Tesla. This shows how heavily buyers have been influenced by the company's lead in the market, as well as how Tesla's struggles could affect the way they perceive EVs on the whole.

Related: Tesla bull lowers price target, says negativity is 'warranted'

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: