Hedge fund manager says Tesla stock could 'go bust'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Legislators will put minimum-wage law revisions for tip-based employees to voters State enacts ‘Ashley Dunn Act’: Rep. Nguyen’s bill to combat fentanyl crisis City of Prescott sales tax increase could appear on ballot as soon as November election Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host health screenings May 20 Prescott Area Iris Society to hold Iris Exhibit and Potted Iris Sale 10 a.m. May 11 Legado Luxury Apartments fire update: Firefighters monitor site for hotspots, neighbors authorized to return Prescott Valley Police, CAFMA, offer thanks for assistance during massive blaze Tell us about your collection Bradshaw Mountain High School target of ‘high-dollar’ criminal damage over Easter weekend BLM plans prescribed burns near Yarnell in Yavapai County

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Hedge fund manager says Tesla stock could 'go bust'

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: April 3, 2024 6:28 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Electric vehicle giant Tesla reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter delivery numbers of just under 387,000 units. 
  • Wall Street was expecting numbers in the region of 455,000 for the quarter. 
  • Noted bear Per Lekander said that this moment marks the end of the Tesla bubble. 

Shares of Tesla  (TSLA) — one of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 — have had a rough year so far. Down more than 30% for the year, the stock has been under pressure from a bunch of different directions, including softening electric vehicle demand around the world (particularly in China) in addition to steadily falling margins and prices. 

The stock extended its slump this week on the release of Tesla's first-quarter delivery numbers, which came in far weaker than Wall Street anticipated. 

Tesla delivered just under 387,000 units for the quarter, the first quarterly decline from the company in around four years. The numbers represent an 8.5% year-over-year decline that landed far from Wall Street's expectations of 455,000 deliveries

Tesla cited factory shutdowns as a result of the conflict in the Red Sea as one of the main factors behind the muted numbers. 

While Wedbush's Dan Ives was expecting a bad quarter, he called this "an unmitigated disaster" for Tesla. 

Related: Analysts see big strategy shift from Elon Musk after Tesla delivery debacle

Hedge fund manager: Tesla could go bust

Per Lekander, managing partner at investment management firm Clean Energy Transition, told CNBC Wednesday that "this was really the beginning of the end of the Tesla bubble."

Lekander, who has been shorting Tesla since 2020, added: "I actually think the company could go bust.”

Lekander suggested that Tesla's real problem is related to lackluster demand, rather than supply-chain issues. 

“I don’t see any reason whatsoever to see any recovery over the next two years given that these models are stale and given the economy is not rocketing,” he said. 

Related: Tesla bull lowers price target, says negativity is 'warranted'

A chorus of bearish bulls

Lekander is not alone in his bearish stance on the stock. 

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, wrote in a post on X that there is one person responsible for Tesla's current situation: its CEO, Elon Musk. 

"Basically Tesla can’t sell its cars due to Elon’s behavior," he said. "Let’s stop blaming the Houthi rebels or German environmental terrorists. Or a recession that never came. Or interest rates. Only one person responsible for this."

Ives, a longtime Tesla bull, said that in this instance, negativity is "warranted." 

"For Musk, this is a fork in the road time to get Tesla through this turbulent period otherwise troubling days could be ahead," Ives wrote in a client note. "With the ongoing debacle around margins, production and ongoing macro events, Musk will need to quickly take the reins back in to regain confidence in the eyes of the Street with a big few quarters ahead."

Ives maintained an "outperform" rating on the stock. He lowered his price target to $300 last week

And Deepwater Management's Gene Munster, calling it a "rough day" for Tesla, said the numbers are "probably more ugly" even than it seems. 

He said he expects Tesla negativity to continue to worsen, saying that other analysts will likely "throw in the towel" on Tesla. 

Still, Munster maintained his bullish outlook on the company long-term. 

"While EV’s are in the dumpster, the pendulum will swing back in favor of the theme and Tesla because electrification and autonomy are the future and Tesla is the leader," he said

Shares of Tesla lifted slightly Wednesday afternoon to $168. The average price target for the stock, according to TipRanks, is $196. 

Contact Ian with tips and AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: