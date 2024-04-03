Another foreign automaker is feeling the heat from the UAW auto union

The United Auto Workers, or UAW, is claiming even more ground in its push to expand its reach within the U.S. auto industry.

This time, it is preparing action against yet another massive automotive household name.

As per a report by Reuters, workers at Mercedes-Benz's Tuscaloosa assembly plant are seeking the assistance of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to set up an election to join the auto worker's union.

Union leaders told Reuters that employees at the plant in Vance, Ala., plan to file paperwork with the NLRB for a formal union election to join the UAW. The date of the election has not yet been determined.

The developments at Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) follow recent UAW-related developments at another German automaker's assembly plant in the Deep South. On March 25, the NLRB established an election date for Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant — where on April 17-19, the plant's workforce will decide whether or not they would like to be represented by the Shawn Fain-led auto union.

The moves at Mercedes come as another test in an effort led by UAW President Shawn Fain. They seek to organize many of the nonunion facilities of automakers beyond the Detroit Big Three that are scattered around the nation.

The campaign especially targets the plants of large Asian and European automakers, including the likes of Honda, Toyota and BMW, as well as Elon Musk's Tesla, seeking to add up to 150,000 additional members to the union.

According to a February UAW release, a "majority of workers" at Mercedes' Alabama plant have signed their union cards. However, Fain's efforts are not without a fight, whether it is by politicians or by Mercedes-Benz itself.

Alabama's governor, the Republican Kay Ivey, is notoriously anti-union and is not extending any welcoming hand to the UAW or its leader Shawn Fain. After a UAW rally near the plant took place in March, Ivey called the union president an opportunist and noted that he was "living in the past" when it came to talking about Alabama.

"In case he hasn't noticed, it's 2024, and many folks from other parts of the country are choosing to move south, including Alabama, where they can enjoy a better quality of life," Ivey told Alabama-based conservative outlet 1819 News on March 26. "Auto manufacturing jobs have also moved south. Therefore, it's not surprising the UAW now wants to cash in on the gains of southern workers."

At a UAW rally in North Carolina on April 2, Fain offered a response to the governor's rhetoric.

“Right now, auto workers at Mercedes’ plant in Tuscaloosa are joining together to form a union with the UAW. Of course, the company won’t take it lying down, and neither will the wealthy, so they’re pushing back. And the politicians are getting involved. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently dared to say that the economic model of the South is under attack,” Fain said.

“She’s damn right it is! It’s under attack because workers are fed up with getting screwed.”

According to a March 26 report by AL.com, Mercedes-Benz has been accused of retaliating against workers at its Alabama plants for organizing or showing support for the UAW, as they went to the NLRB with their findings.

In a statement provided by the UAW, Lakeisha Carter, a worker at Mercedes' Bibb County Battery Plant – not far from the Tuscaloosa plant, reported that multiple attempts to file Family and Medical Leave Act-related paperwork were suddenly "lost" by management when she expressed support for the union.

“I’m an outspoken union supporter and Mercedes illegally disciplined me for medical absences that were clearly covered by my FMLA requests. It’s just plain retaliation from Mercedes, but I’m not going to be intimidated,” Carter said.

Another worker by the name of Al Ezell has Stage 4 lung cancer. He said that he was initially given permission to have his phone on the assembly line floor in the event his doctor called him about refilling his prescription.

After expressing support for the union, he was disciplined in accordance to an unannounced "zero-tolerance policy" against cell phones.

Similarly, Taylor Snipes was terminated for having his phone on the floor. He recalled an intimidating meeting he had with management after he spoke up about being made to attend meetings to watch “anti-union videos that are full of lies.”

“During the meeting, I told management that it was suspicious that I was being called into the office on the same day that I spoke up in anti-union meeting,” said Snipes. “My manager said the two had nothing to do with one another, but then proceeded to aggressively interrogate me about why I support having a union.”

In a statement to AL.com, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) claims it had "not interfered with or retaliated against any Team Member in their right to pursue union representation, and we do not agree that the claims have any merit.”

“We look forward to presenting our case to the NLRB,” Mercedes-Benz said. “Additionally, MBUSI rejects claims that it has denied any Team Member leave for their union affiliation. Following the UAW’s nationwide campaign to increase its membership, MBUSI wants to ensure its team members make an informed decision."

On April 3, the United Auto Workers filed charges against Mercedes-Benz Group AG in the automaker's home country, alleging that their anti-union practices are a violation of Germany's Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations in Supply Chains, which prohibits German firms from disregarding worker's rights to form trade unions.

The complaint filed by the UAW documents seven violations of the German act. If found guilty, Mercedes could be face billions in penalties, fines and a ban on government contracts.

