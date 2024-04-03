OFFERS
10 cheapest U.S. grocery stores for weekly essentials

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: April 3, 2024 1 a.m.

With grocery prices up 25 percent since 2020, it can be tough to know where to find the most affordable items. Coupon website BravoDeal identified the top 10 most economical grocery stores in the U.S., evaluating them based on a selection of 12 essential items.

Full Video Transcript Below:

JACQUI FRANK: Not all grocery chains are created equal when it comes to affordability. Coupon website BravoDeal narrowed down the 10 cheapest grocery stores in the U.S ranked by 12 weekly essentials ranging from staple foods like bread and eggs to household items like laundry detergent. 

Topping the charts is Aldi – the chain known for its discount model came out to $43.48 a trip. Aldi had the cheapest price for eggs with a dozen priced just under 2 bucks. Lidl is next, with weekly essentials coming in at $54.24. While the chain is more expensive for everyday items like milk and eggs, Lidl takes the lead in the frozen pizza department with a pie priced at just over 3 dollars. Claiming the third spot is none other than Trader Joe's. A grocery trip worth of weekly essentials averages at $60.58. The study found that Trader Joe's had the most competitive prices for a loaf of white bread, at $1.99, and its crunchy peanut butter came in at $2.49 per jar. 

Trailing behind Trader Joe's is Albertsons at $63.18 and Walmart at $64.98. The last five are Target, Kroger, Publix, and Whole Foods. Coming in last, we find wholesalers Sam's Club and Costco. Obviously, you'll walk away with quite a few more items, but a full grocery trip for essentials comes in at $106 and $267 respectively. If you've been feeling like your grocery trips are more expensive than they used to be, it's not all in your head. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices are up 25 percent since 2020.

