Top Lululemon competitor launches A-list celebrity line

One of the fastest growing corners of the fashion industry is the athletic leisure – or athleisure – market.

Now that social media, influencers, and celebrities mainly all agree that dressing in coordinated sweat suits, joggers, dad sneakers, and yoga pants can be considered fashion, the average consumer has a lot of options to choose from when determining a fit and functional getup for the day.

Some brands, for example, sell value priced goods. Labels like Old Navy, Gap or Walmart are prized by shoppers who like a reliable set of leggings for around $10.

Other shoppers prize specificity, so brands like Peter Millar or Columbia's Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) line win out. Some opt more for brand recognition, so a Lululemon (LULU) , Nike, or Gym Shark might win out.

One brand has found how to strike multiple cords at once. While a $98 pair of leggings may price out a large consumer base, Fabletics, relatively newcomer to the athleisure space, attempts to interweave fashion with price acceptability.

Founded in 2013 by Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler – in collaboration with celebrity Kate Hudson, Fabletics claims to solve for the "gap" in the activewear space.

"There were plenty of luxury brands, but none that offered high-quality, stylish gear at accessible prices," Fabletics writes of its founding.

Today, Fabletics, benefits from a sticky business model. It offers a VIP Membership, which isn't required to shop the label but is popular – it boasts over two million members. Members pay $59.95 each month and can then use that credit toward a new item of their choosing up to $100. Members can also save their credits up to use at a later date. In other words, the company creates a sort of exclusive and recurring membership model which affords paying members access to savings. Sort of like an Amazon Prime for your workout wardrobe.

Fabletics partners with top celebrity

Another way Fabletics garners popularity and attention is by collaborating with A list celebrities. Kate Hudson owns approximately 20% of the company, and it's collaborated in the past with singer Kelly Rowland, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Hudgens, and Demi Lovato.

And now, Fabletics announced on Monday that it's extending its partnership agreement with reality TV star and fashion mogul Khloe Kardashian thanks to its ongoing success.

The new line, which is called Khloé V3 and features 26 new pieces, launched on April 1 with items ranging in price from $12.95 to $84.95. Sizing will be available from XXS to 4X – an inclusive feature Fabletics prizes itself on.

Some of the upcoming styles include:

Sunset Scoop Swim Top: VIP price: $34.95, Non-Member: $44.95

Perfect Storm Cropped Train Jacket: VIP price: $64.95, Non-Member: $84.95

Seamless High-Waisted Ribbed Legging: VIP price: $49.95 Non-Member: $64.95

Seamless High-Waisted Rib Short 6”: VIP price: $34.95, Non-Member: $44.95

Year Round Terry Hoodie: VIP price: $59.95, Non-Member: $74.95

No stranger to the apparel business, Khloe Kardashian is the founder of Good American, a size-inclusive denim, swim wear, active wear, and other trending fashion pieces.

Good American was reportedly estimated to be worth $12 million in January 2023, and it generated $200 million in annual sales in 2022. It remains a private company, though co-founder Emma Grede, who owns approximately 23% of the upstart and is worth around $300 million, has appeared as a guest on "Shark Tank."